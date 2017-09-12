LGBT celebration invites community to ‘Discover Pride’

A large group gathers at Vernon Worthen Park for the first St. George Pride Festival, St. George, Utah, June 25, 2016 | Photo courtesy of St. George Discover Pride, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — From a paint party to pancakes, this year’s edition of St. George’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender celebration will have something for every member of the community. Themed “Discover Pride,” the three-day observance is intended as an inclusive, family-friendly event in which all residents – straight or not – can feel comfortable participating.

Discover Pride kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 with a “Paint with Pride” Paint Nite gathering at Ricardo’s Restaurant.

On Sept. 15, a neon rainbow dance party for all ages will be held at the Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City. Beginning at 8 p.m., local favorite DJ Lex will spin the tunes, with proceeds to benefit the Dixie State University LGBT Student Association.

Earlier the same day, a burlesque and drag show featuring community members camping it up for laughs and love is slated for 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George. Proceeds from this event (open to those 21 and over) will benefit the Youth Advocates of Southern Utah, an outreach program and drop-in center for homeless and struggling youths in the community. Tickets can be purchased here.

Discover Pride chairman Stephen Lambert has scheduled a complement of activities stretching from morning to night Sept. 16. The celebration gets underway at 9 a.m. at the Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George, with an interfaith pride service with the Southern Utah Community of Christ congregation. A free pancake breakfast will follow.

A full day of food and fun is on tap at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George, where music and entertainment will be presented from 3 to 10 p.m. Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to sample tasty treats from a quartet of food trucks, try their hand at Zumba and belly dancing, and take in the talents of Pridetastic, a musical ensemble comprised of local residents.

“It’s an inspirational show of love,” Lambert said.

The musical lineup includes:

3:30 p.m. | Jessican Manalo

5 p.m. | Pridetastic

| 5 p.m. | Pure Joy People

| 7 p.m. | The Barrick-Aid

| 8 p.m. | Kangaroo Court

| 9 p.m. | Lisa Mac

Lambert added that while enjoying the entertainment, Discover Pride attendees can visit booths hosted by various LGBT advocacy groups and event sponsors, including Equality Utah and the Mama Dragons.

“I believe there’s a real need for LGBT individuals to know that there is love and support for them in this community,” Lambert said.

“My team has done their best to ensure that everyone in St. George can feel comfortable and safe in being a part of this celebration,” he said. “The LGBT community is no different than the mainstream community; it’s just a little more colorful.”

Discover Pride Gold Sponsors include Café Soleil, A.R.T.S., Incorporated, Even Stevens Sandwiches, The Roene B. DiFiore Center and SUU Allies on Campus. Silver Sponsors include DJ Lex and Equality Utah.

Admission to Discover Pride at Town Square Park is free. Some activities, including Paint with Pride, the burlesque show and the neon rainbow dance party charge admission.

For tickets and more information, visit the Southern Utah Pride website.

