LGBT celebration invites community to ‘Discover Pride’

ST. GEORGE — From a paint party to pancakes, this year’s edition of St. George’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender celebration will have something for every member of the community. Themed “Discover Pride,” the three-day observance is intended as an inclusive, family-friendly event in which all residents – straight or not – can feel comfortable participating.
Discover Pride kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 with a “Paint with Pride” Paint Nite gathering at Ricardo’s Restaurant.
On Sept. 15, a neon rainbow dance party for all ages will be held at the Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City. Beginning at 8 p.m., local favorite DJ Lex will spin the tunes, with proceeds to benefit the Dixie State University LGBT Student Association.
Earlier the same day, a burlesque and drag show featuring community members camping it up for laughs and love is slated for 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George. Proceeds from this event (open to those 21 and over) will benefit the Youth Advocates of Southern Utah, an outreach program and drop-in center for homeless and struggling youths in the community. Tickets can be purchased here.
Discover Pride chairman Stephen Lambert has scheduled a complement of activities stretching from morning to night Sept. 16. The celebration gets underway at 9 a.m. at the Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George, with an interfaith pride service with the Southern Utah Community of Christ congregation. A free pancake breakfast will follow.
A full day of food and fun is on tap at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George, where music and entertainment will be presented from 3 to 10 p.m. Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to sample tasty treats from a quartet of food trucks, try their hand at Zumba and belly dancing, and take in the talents of Pridetastic, a musical ensemble comprised of local residents.
“It’s an inspirational show of love,” Lambert said.
The musical lineup includes:
- 3:30 p.m. | Jessican Manalo
- 5 p.m. | Pridetastic
- 5 p.m. | Pure Joy People
- 7 p.m. | The Barrick-Aid
- 8 p.m. | Kangaroo Court
- 9 p.m. | Lisa Mac
Lambert added that while enjoying the entertainment, Discover Pride attendees can visit booths hosted by various LGBT advocacy groups and event sponsors, including Equality Utah and the Mama Dragons.
“I believe there’s a real need for LGBT individuals to know that there is love and support for them in this community,” Lambert said.
“My team has done their best to ensure that everyone in St. George can feel comfortable and safe in being a part of this celebration,” he said. “The LGBT community is no different than the mainstream community; it’s just a little more colorful.”
Discover Pride Gold Sponsors include Café Soleil, A.R.T.S., Incorporated, Even Stevens Sandwiches, The Roene B. DiFiore Center and SUU Allies on Campus. Silver Sponsors include DJ Lex and Equality Utah.
Admission to Discover Pride at Town Square Park is free. Some activities, including Paint with Pride, the burlesque show and the neon rainbow dance party charge admission.
For tickets and more information, visit the Southern Utah Pride website.
13 Comments
Is this a joke????
St. George will just be like California soon….just great……
Very sad to see this in our community.
As a mother of a daughter who came out last year, I am happy to see St. George have this kind of event take place in the community. There is nothing sad about it. The only thing sad to me is people like you and the sad attitudes toward lovely humans like my daughter.
I had the “privilege” of watching the pride parade in san francisco one year. It really is like sodom and gomorrah. Ugly naked people running around all over. Everything decorated and themed with penises. bad bad…….
Oh. It’s this thing again.
List of things to celebrate in the lgbtq-xyz “community”:
HIV/AIDS. HIV/AIDS. …
Hepatitis. Hepatitis. …
Chancroid. Chancroid. …
Trichomoniasis. Trichomoniasis. …
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Genital Warts. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Genital Warts. …
Herpes. Herpes. …
Gonorrhea. Gonorrhea. …
Chlamydia. Chlamydia.
This isn’t a complete list either. LOL
did they drop the Q from lgbt? 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
We should run a simultaneous event promoting rectal screenings adjacent to the wonderful festivities.
Like Streetfest and others, it’s a good business opportunity for this town to bring locals and tourists together. Whether you agree or disagree, I’m for enjoying good food, good music, and a good old fashioned ice cold beer.
I’m so looking forward to this event. Hopefully the Pink Pistols, a national gun club for gays and lesbians will be participating this year. Pink Pistols membership totals 4,500 LGBT nationwide. The group continues to see dozens of new chapters pop up across the country each year. Hopefully this trend will catch on here in Utah. Being a gun owner and NRA, 2nd Amendment supporter, I believe there’s a real need for LGBT individuals to know that there is love and support for them in our community. Perhaps someday soon this Celebration of Freedom aka: “Discover Pride” will morph into Celebration of Gays and Guns.
Here’s my suggestion to all those who oppose the wonderful, inclusive event – DON’T COME…
I’ll pass. Doesn’t meet my standards.