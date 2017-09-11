Utah AG Reyes reflects on suicide rates of teens, veterans: ‘Find ways to connect and to serve them’

Composite image | Background vector image by John Takai / Hemera / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday marked the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day, and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes released a statement on the issue he called a “global health threat,” especially as it concerns Utah adolescents and veterans.

In addition to citing a CDC study that showed a steady increase in suicide rates among both men and women from 1999 to 2014, Reyes also brought up the fact that suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah children ages 10-17.

“Far too many of our youth feel there is no hope and life is not worth living,” Reyes said, adding:

As we have traveled the state over the last several years, visiting with teens in groups or individually, so many of them have expressed feelings of being alone, judged, or without hope. While adolescence is or was a difficult transition time for nearly all of us, the isolation of today’s youth seems more prevalent and more deeply felt. Other factors like depression, being victims of bullying and abuse, eating disorders, drug use and addictions of various kinds, as well as other behavioral health and safety challenges can increase the risk of suicide among teens.

Reyes mentioned the new SafeUT app, which has been introduced in schools throughout Utah.

“Those teens in crisis can now access live trained professionals at any time the way they are used to communicating: through a free app on their smart phones available across Android, Apple or other platforms,” he said. “With the SafeUT app our kids are never alone.”

According to the statement from Reyes’ office, the SafeUT program and app help youth stay healthy and safe in schools by providing high-quality, confidential counseling services. The app’s key features include:

Anonymous, confidential, and password protected services

Real-time, two-way communication with SafeUT crisis counselors available 24/7

Tips can be submitted with picture and/or video

Mobile app works with Apple & Android devices

SafeUT answers crisis calls, texts and chats – about yourself or someone else – 24/7. These services are anonymous and confidential. Our counseling topics include:

Suicide

Self-harm

Emotional crisis

Grief and loss

Drug and alcohol problems

Mental health

Abuse

Impact of domestic violence

In addition to adolescents, Reyes also discussed the high rate of suicide among veterans.

“Daily, those losses number twenty or more,” he said. “Utah has lost its fair share of Veterans who were willing to give their lives for their country and instead lost them battling personal demons and enemies seen and unseen that were often related to their service.”

At the end of his statement, Reyes challenged Utahns to work toward solving the problem. He said:

We can all play a part in reversing Utah’s devastating trend of teen and Veteran suicide by having real conversations with friends, family, and neighbors. These may be difficult and uncomfortable discussions but the alternative – not communicating – rarely if ever leads to positive outcomes. I challenge all Utahns to engage daily in a positive way with teens and Veterans. Say hello. Recognize them. Smile. Be a mentor or friend. Find ways to connect and to serve them. While this is not a panacea or cure-all, it can go a long way to lifting someone out of darkness and despair. Truly, one of act of kindness can be the difference between life and death.

The full statement from Attorney General Reyes, as prepared for delivery, is below.

