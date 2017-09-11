Unconscious woman taken to hospital after husband alleges he accidentally shot her in head

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officers are investigating an incident in which a husband reported he accidentally shot his wife early Monday morning at a town house on the 100 East block of 570 South in Ivins.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:32 a.m. after a man in his early- to mid-20s called 911 stating he had accidentally shot his wife with a new handgun, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Public Information Officer Randy Hancey said.

“It was reported as accidental, but it’s still under investigation,” Hancey said, adding: “We don’t know that is to be the case, at this point. … We’re still trying to piece this whole story together.”

The bullet grazed the woman’s head near her temple, Hancey said. The woman, who was also in her early- to mid-20s, was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for her injuries.

“She was unconscious but breathing,” Hancey said of the woman’s condition at the time of transport, noting that she is currently in the hospital recovering.

As this report publishes, certain details including the names of those involved have been withheld as the shooting remains under police investigation.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.