T-bone crash results when SUV driver reportedly fails to see approaching truck

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 400 West and St. George Boulevard Monday morning when one of the drivers reportedly failed to yield after a stop sign.

Officers were dispatched to the T-bone collision at approximately 9:29 a.m.

The driver of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica SUV was southbound on 400 West and had stopped at the stop sign on St. George Boulevard, waiting to cross the street to pull into the Smith’s parking lot, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

At that same time, the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra truck was traveling east on St. George Boulevard.

“The driver (of the Chrysler) saw it was clear,” Hale said. “He looked both directions, started to cross the roadway, didn’t see the truck coming, and the truck T-boned the Chrysler.”

The driver of the GMC truck complained of pain in the left hand from a steering wheel injury, Hale said, but declined ambulance transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable during the crash and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler SUV was issued a citation for failing to yield after a stop sign, Hale said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.