Following data breach, attorney general’s office expresses concern regarding Equifax approach

This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. The credit monitoring company says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. | Associated Press photo by Mike Stewart, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office has been actively monitoring and reviewing the Equifax data breach in cooperation with a number of other states. Along with other state attorneys general, the Utah Attorney General’s Office has concerns over Equifax’s approach, according to a press statement released Monday.

Besides questions of who exactly knew about the breach and why Equifax waited at least six weeks to publicly announce it, according to a report from CNET, the tool Equifax developed to help consumers discover if they were one of the millions of Americans affected by the data breach seemed to have some bugs of its own. These included returning results for fictional names and social security numbers.

While new information continues to come to light, the Utah Attorney General’s Office is advising consumers to be vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports.

You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each company listed below once every 12 months by requesting your report online at www.annualcreditreport.com, calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228 or mailing an Annual Credit Report Request Form (available at www.annualcreditreport.com) to:

Annual Credit Report Request Service

P.O. Box 105281

Atlanta, GA 30348-5281

In addition to Equifax, you may also purchase a copy of your credit report by contacting any of the credit reporting agencies below:

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

www.experian.com

888-397-3742

TransUnion

PO Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

www.transunion.com

800-680-7289

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office advises consumers exercise vigilance, care and wisdom when sharing personal data. Utah citizens can find additional resources and information at IDTheft.utah.gov.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, you should contact the proper law enforcement authorities, including the Federal Trade Commission. You also may contact the FTC to obtain additional information about avoiding identity theft.

