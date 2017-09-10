The ‘Dalley Llama’ will ruminate on the value of LinkedIn at chamber luncheon

Brendan Dalley (pictured over stock image of downtown St. George) will present Sept. 13, at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce "Chamber Training Series" luncheon, date and location of photo not specified | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Business networking has changed with the advent of social media and other networking technology, vital to the success of today’s businesses. The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Brendan Dalley, known online as “The Dalley Llama,” to its “Chamber Training Series” luncheon Wednesday, offering tips on how to effectively use LinkedIn.

Business will only exist if there are people to connect with and value to provide. The reality is, one must understand and use technology in the correct way to build a business. When used correctly with other technology and networking skills, the Chamber’s news release states, LinkedIn can help business owners become more successful in business and life.

In Wednesday’s presentation, Dalley will share some of his favorite tips and tricks for using LinkedIn and other networking tools to grow your social networks into something valuable and not just superficial connections.

Dalley has been recognized as Utah’s premier social media and marketing consultant, the chamber’s news release states. He is the president of Networkr, developer of the app Networkr.io designed to help chamber of commerce organizations and their members build and grow business relationships.

He is also the owner Dalley Llama Marketing, a social media and marketing consulting company, the editor in chief for the new Southern Utah Business Magazine and an adjunct faculty member at Dixie State University, where he teaches interpersonal communication, public speaking, strategic marketing and human relations management.

Dalley holds a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor’s in education and information technology. He is certified in Lean Six Sigma and has various marketing mastery certifications. On any given day when he’s not working, you’ll find Dalley on the golf course with his favorite golfing partner: his wife.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Training Series” luncheon featuring Brendan Dalley.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13 | Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and program begins at noon.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, DSU Training Room, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Cost: $15 for chamber members, $20 for nonmembers. Interested participants must register online in advance.

