News short: Crews working to determine cause of widespread power outage in St. George

UPDATE: 9:27 p.m. – Power has reportedly been restored, according to the City of St. George. The cause of the outage is still being investigated.

ST. GEORGE — A widespread power outage has been reported Sunday night in parts of Washington County, including the west side of St. George.

“Crews are en route to determine (the) cause and restore power,” Marc Mortensen, assistant to the St. George City manager, said at 8:39 p.m. Sunday.

Mortensen added that no other information was available.

As this report publishes it is unclear how many residents are affected by the outage.

The power outage was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Power is estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m., according to the power company’s website.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is made available.

