Mother arrested after crashing, fleeing scene with 3-year-old in car

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she crashed her vehicle into a trailer in Hurricane and fled the scene with her 3-year-old son in her car.

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle that had left the scene and was located about a mile away, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Hurricane City Police Department in support of the arrest.

Officers spoke with the driver, who was identified as 33-year-old Brittnee Scott, according to the statement, noting:

“Brittnee (Scott) admitted she had been driving when she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a trailer. While speaking with Brittnee, she was slurring her speech and appeared confused and upset about the situation.”

Officers conducted several field sobriety tests on Scott and determined she was impaired and incapable of operating a motor vehicle, the report stated.

“Also in the vehicle at the time of the incident was Brittnee’s 3-year-old son,” the officer wrote.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an Information in 5th District Court accusing Scott of a class A misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, a class B misdemeanor count of causing an accident involving property damage and an infraction for failure to stay in one lane.

Scott was subsequently released from police custody on $2,850 bail. She is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge John Walton Sept. 11 for a court arraignment.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

