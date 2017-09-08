Driver escapes serious injury in crash near substation

Investigators examine a minivan involved in an accident resulting in minor injuries to the driver Friday afternoon in St. George, Utah, Sept. 8, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A woman escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when the minivan she was driving left the roadway and went down a hill before crashing through a chain-link fence.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. just south of the intersection of Foremaster Drive and East Riverside Drive. St. George Police officer David McDaniel said the driver was heading up the hill when her vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, went down the hill, striking the dirt nose-first before sliding under the fence and coming to a stop just yards away from several 138,000-volt transformers located within an electrical substation.

McDaniel said the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to the Dixie Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries. She was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other cars were involved, he said.

The woman, who reportedly told officers she was distracted by something, was issued a citation for improper lane travel and driving too fast for conditions, McDaniel said, adding that she was traveling an estimated 35 to 40 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 25.

