‘Long Live the Dixie Roundup’; tickets on sale for 83rd annual rodeo

Rodeo royalty rides through the Dixie Sunbowl before the start of the Dixie Roundup Rodeo, St. George, Utah, September 15, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 83rd annual St. George Lions Club Dixie Roundup Rodeo held in the historic Dixie Sunbowl kicks off three days of professional rodeo competition Thursday. Tickets go on sale Saturday at the St. George Lions Club building, 301 E. 100 South in St. George at 8 a.m.

Dixie Roundup weekend is a time-honored tradition for many families living in Southern Utah and certainly for the St. George Lions Club, which has been part of the event since its inception. To that end, this year’s rodeo and surrounding events carry the theme “Long Live the Dixie Roundup.”

The rodeo will feature three nights of some of the best rodeo riding in the country as well as nationally recognized bullfighters and rodeo clowns. And there is something special about each night to draw in the crowds.

Thursday | Kids night

Thursday is kids night at the rodeo. General admission is free for children ages 11 and under Thursday night. Guests are encouraged to bring their families, buy a famous Lions Club hot dog and enjoy a fun night at the rodeo.

Friday | “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night

Guests are encouraged to wear pink to the rodeo Friday night to show their support for breast cancer research. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Intermountain Healthcare Foundation breast cancer awareness program.

Saturday | General parade and final night of the rodeo

Saturday marks the final day of rodeo weekend. The day will begin with a parade at 9 a.m. The parade route will go down Tabernacle Street between 200 West and 100 East. The final night of rodeo action will take place Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the 83rd annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo go on sale at the St. George Lions Club building Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to be on sale Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets can also be purchased at the rodeo gates starting at 6 p.m. on each night of the rodeo.

The rodeo will take place at the storied Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East in St. George. Gates will open at 6 p.m. nightly with entertainment until 7:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and the rodeo action will start at 8 p.m.

Event details

What: 83rd Annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-16 | Gates open at 6 p.m. and opening ceremonies start at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Where: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.

Cost: Reserved seating, $15 | General admission: Adults, $10, children (11 and under), $5, Toddlers and babies (2 and under) that can be held on a parents lap, free.

Purchase tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the Lions Club building across from the Sunbowl, 301 E. 100 South, St. George. Operating hours are Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 11-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates each night of the rodeo. Gates open at 6 p.m. nightly.

