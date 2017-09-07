Right On: 100 percent renewable energy and other pipe dreams

Stock images, St. George News

OPINION — What’s not to love about renewable energy? There’s never too much of a good thing, right?

By playing on obvious sympathies, environmental activists create political stampedes that lead down blind alleys, wasting tax dollars and business investment and costing consumers billions.

Take a look at the latest enviro-political folly: 100 percent renewable energy. Mayors in over 500 cities from Orlando, Florida, to Georgetown, Texas, and Los Angeles, have committed to generate or buy as much power from renewable sources as their cities use.

But these commitments are nothing more than feel-good marketing gimmicks. Why? On calm nights and cloudy days when solar panels and wind turbines are idle, all these cities will be using fossil fuels or nuclear reactors to supply their electricity.

Nonetheless, these mayors will claim that they’ve achieved 100 percent nirvana by generating or buying excess power when the sun shines and the wind blows and selling that excess to others. They will, that is, if they can find buyers.

Today, California gets about 12 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. But California can’t find enough buyers for its daytime excess. In 2016, 305,241 megawatt hours of power – enough to power 45,000 homes for a year – was “curtailed,” a polite word for shunted to ground.

Ignoring this “inconvenient truth,” California is pushing ahead to get 50 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030. Officials hope to sell all this excess daytime power to neighboring states. But what happens if those states succumb to environmental foolishness and push for 100 percent renewable energy themselves?

Can California store all that excess electricity in batteries during the day for use at night? No, it can’t. Today’s battery technology can’t come anywhere close to storing enough power for a city at anywhere close to a reasonable cost.

Battery technology is among the hottest areas of research today and press releases abound touting “breakthrough” technologies. None of them have borne fruit.

The federal Energy Department announced a new battery technology last year that has since disappeared. Bill Gates has committed almost $2 billion of his own money into battery research without success. One of his ventures, Aquion, declared bankruptcy earlier this year. Elon Musk would love to have better batteries for his Tesla automobiles but remains skeptical of the parade of “breakthrough” announcements.

The environmental holy grail of 100 percent renewable energy will have to wait for a real breakthrough that isn’t in anyone’s lab today or even on the horizon.

In the meantime, solar companies are making lots of money with massive government subsidies for power we can’t always use.

Solar power customers complain when they can’t sell excess electricity back to their suppliers at retail rates. But even a so-called 100 percent renewable energy customer still needs energy at night.

Homeowners with rooftop solar power need to recognize their dependence on fossil fuels and the electrical grid. The rest of us have every reason to expect them to pay their fair, albeit difficult-to-determine, share of these costs.

Misleading claims about 100 percent renewable energy are only the most recent hoax perpetrated by environmental activists and their political enablers.

Corn-based ethanol was touted as renewable motor vehicle fuel, reducing demand for fossil fuels. Environmental activists convinced Congress to enact Renewable Fuel Standards requiring ethanol in almost every gallon of gasoline we buy.

Ethanol’s claimed benefits are demonstrably false. As reported by CNN, it takes about seven barrels of oil to produce eight barrels of ethanol. Worse yet, there is less energy in those eight ethanol barrels than there was in the seven barrels of oil.

Environmental activists whacked us twice: Dependence on oil is essentially unchanged while greenhouse gas emissions are doubled.

Attempts to undo this wasteful use of resources have failed repeatedly under pressure from the farm lobby and ethanol refiners like Archer Daniels Midland, special interests that benefit at the expense of consumers.

Meanwhile the environmental activists and legislators who foisted ethanol on us have gone on to other crusades.

At least Americans avoided Europe’s diesel-fuel follies.

European environmental activists, waving the global warming banner in the 1990s, convinced politicians to enact laws favoring diesel engines over gasoline engines. They argued that diesel’s higher fuel economy would outweigh its slightly higher greenhouse gas emissions per gallon.

Whether Europe is generating less carbon dioxide today is uncertain. What is certain is deadly air pollution due to diesel particulates and nitrogen oxides. Environmental activists and their fellow traveling politicians degraded the environment and wasted resources.

Germany is a cautionary tale of environmentalist pipe dreams gone wrong. The country went all in for renewable energy in 1997, hoping to reduce its dependence on nuclear power. With much favorable press from environmentalists, it is close to reaching its targets for wind, solar, hydro and biomass.

The problem: Germany’s residential electricity costs three times what we pay in the U.S. and 800,000 Germans have had their power cut off because they could not pay. All that despite multi-trillion-dollar government subsidies paid for by taxpayers.

Admitting the program’s failure in 2016, Germany is sharply reducing subsidies.

The bottom line: beware environmental activists who want to remake our economy to fit their latest pipe dream.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

