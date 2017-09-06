Triple-collision, hospital trips result from another failure to yield

ST. GEORGE – Three vehicles collided and two drivers were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a failure-to-yield incident near Vernon Worthen Park.

Around 2:10 p.m., St. George police and other agencies responded to a triple-car crash on the west side of the intersection of 400 East and 300 South. What they encountered was a Blue Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided with a red-and-green Mercury Mountaineer SUV. Next to those vehicles was a white Mazda SUV that had also been hit.

Multiple witnesses told police the Dodge pickup was westbound on 300 East and either briefly stopped or made a rolling stop at the stop sign before attempting to “shoot the gap” across the intersection, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

While passing through the intersection, the Dodge pickup collided with the southbound Mountaineer SUV. The impact sent one of the vehicles into the Mazda that had stopped at the intersection.

The Dodge’s driver told police she didn’t see the southbound Mercury when she moved into the intersection, Childs said.

The drivers of the Dodge and Mercury both received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The occupants of the Mazda were unharmed.

The Dodge and Mercury were both damaged and were towed away while the Mazda was able to drive away as the intersection was cleared.

The driver of the Dodge pickup will be facing a failure to yield after a stop sign, Childs said.

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

