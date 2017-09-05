On the EDge: Kaepernick protest proves courage has its price

OPINION – Courage has its price.
While we all like to think we would be able to stand up for our principles, regardless of the outcome, I wonder how many of us would be willing to walk away from a mountain of cash to prove a point.
Right now, it is costing Colin Kaepernick a pretty penny.
Kaepernick was a decent quarterback on a lousy NFL team when he decided that he could no longer ignore his conscience.
Last season, Kaepernick began a silent protest against what he termed as police brutality and racial inequality during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he said, promising to protest until “the (American flag) represents what it’s supposed to represent.”
In the beginning, he took a seat on the bench as the national anthem played. But, after discussion with former NFL player and military veteran Nate Boyer, Kaepernick decided that instead of sitting during the anthem, he would take a knee, as a show of respect for current and former members of the military.
He has been joined by more than 60 others, through the end of the 2017 pre-season, who have offered gestures from sitting or kneeling during the anthem to placing a hand on a teammate’s shoulder or linking arms on the sidelines, as 30 members of the Cleveland Browns did before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But, Kaepernick launched the protests, which is why he is unemployed at the moment.
In March, he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and became a free agent.
The other 31 teams in the NFL have not been beating down his door with offers.
He’s had a few talks with teams here and there, a sort of token representation by a couple of teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens – but there were no takers.
The NFL has a horrendous image problem right now, the least of which should be Kaepernick.
Players are getting hauled into jail for beating up their spouses and girlfriends.
Players are getting charged with sexual assault.
Some are deciding to end their careers prematurely rather than risk cerebral damage, a growing concern as more and more former players turn up with traumatic brain injuries and cognitive problems as a result of brain damage sustained on the football field. It’s called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative disease believed to be caused by too many blows to the head. A neuropathologist recently completed a study of the brains of 111 deceased NFL players. All but one had CTE.
We’re still seeing NFL players getting hauled into jail for drugs and booze and we still see players and former players picked up for violent behavior – from barroom bawls to murder.
But, Kaepernick is the one being blackballed.
The issue is putting players at odds with owners and fans alike and is an indication of just how deep the racial chasm is in the United States.
Kaepernick broke no laws, no team or league policies.
He harmed nobody.
He displayed exemplary courage to stand up in an environment where individualism is frowned upon, especially if owners think it might interfere with the cash cows that are NFL franchises.
This isn’t, of course, the first time athletes have stood for equality.
There was Muhammad Ali, who lost millions of dollars when he refused to be drafted into the U.S. Army.
“Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?” Ali said before being stripped of his heavyweight title and banned from boxing for refusing military induction.
There was John Carlos and Tommie Smith, the two Olympians who gave a black power salute as they stood on the medal stand during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
“We were concerned about the lack of black assistant coaches. About how Muhammad Ali got stripped of his title. About the lack of access to good housing and our kids not being able to attend the top colleges,” Smith said years later.
And, there was the venerable Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947
“I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world. In 1972, in 1947, at my birth in 1919, I know that I never had it made,” he wrote in his autobiography.
In comparison, Kaepernick’s protest is small potatoes.
Colin Kaepernick has pro credentials.
His stats are better than most backup quarterbacks in the NFL and better than some starters.
He is only 29, with, if he remains healthy, many more seasons in him.
But, he doesn’t fit the All-American Boy, clean-cut image of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
He is tall, slender, wears an Afro hairstyle and has tattoos.
And, he is smart enough to not only read an opposing defensive scheme, but to read other books, real books, that go beyond which play works best on third and long.
He has a competitor’s heart, but his courage, as we have seen, extends far beyond the playing field.
Kaepernick had a $126 million contract with San Francisco.
He had the option to renew at the end of last season.
He passed because he was a decent quarterback on a lousy team.
Under most circumstances, a quarterback of his stature would have been snatched up the moment he entered free agency.
But, because he dared to speak his mind, because he didn’t fit the mold, teams are afraid of signing him, even though many in the game have touted his abilities.
Dr. Martin Luther King told us he had a dream.
Kaepernick, however, is showing us how those lofty dreams can be dashed and turned into nightmares.
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
This protest proves this is a free country and there are consequences for your actions.
I for One are not in your ” WE”. You moron🙄
This guy raised by American Parents is as silly as you😐
Write some news Eddy- this is crap n we all know it-
What he did was NOT courageous. It frightens me that anyone could see this as such.
He was an employee at work. You do not get to make your personal political statements on someone else’s time.
He should have been immediately fired!
Boy oh boy, us white folks are just terrible oppressors to everyone. White demons is what we are, huh Ed? All of us evil white people should just all kill ourselves immediately, and then all the world’s problems will be solved!
as a side note: football is an idiot game, and it’s idiot simple minded folk who are fans and pay to see such nonsense. This idiot with his whiny little protests doesn’t know his fan base very well. Football is a game watched by “redblooded ‘murican patriots!”. The only way I’d be interested in watching nonsense like that is if they went out on the field and literally killed each other. Ya know, like bring back gladiator games, the real deal, where big burly muscle heads kill each other for sport. That I’d pay to watch. Ed Kociela, have you bought your ticket to the congo yet? let me guess, your too scared? lol 😉
– by all means please do us all a favor!
personally, I really don’t care what Kap or anyone else does during the national anthem. However, I follow the NFL closely, and have for many years. It is obvious to me that Ed does and has not. “Under most circumstances, a quarterback of his stature would have been snatched up the moment he entered free agency.” No, Ed, that is not true. Kaepernick simply is not a good quarterback at the professional level. He had his moment during the “read option” craze a few years ago, but since that time he has, quite frankly, sucked on the field. In an atmosphere as competitive as the NFL where winning is all anyone really cares about, some team, probably numerous teams, would have signed Kaepernick if they thought he could produce in games. He’s just a bad player, and politics has nothing to do with it.
Great points, Chris! The NFL demonstrated with the signing of Michael Vick that teams are more concerned about a player’s skills than their off-field or sideline antics.
In Kaepernick’s case, his not being signed by an NFL team is more a matter of a team’s return on investment than being “blackballed” as Ed claims. Most people consider Kaepernick to now be backup QB-caliber. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, a 7 year NFL veteran (like Kaepernick) is guaranteed a $900K per year salary.
Compare that to the annual salary of the current 49ers backup QB, CJ Beathard – $176K guaranteed, $882K with incentives. The 49ers 3rd string QB, Nick Mullens – $0 guaranteed, $122K with incentives.
Most NFL teams are like the 49ers: they can sign a younger QB for a lot less money than they’d have to pay Kaepernick.
What’s ironic about these protests is that the people making them are the living embodiment of what blacks are capable of accomplishing in this country now. Millionaire athletes taking a knee because they are oppressed? Oh no, of course, it’s not them who are oppressed, it’s the millions of other blacks who are being…oh wait, it’s actually absolutely, utterly, completely illegal to oppress anyone because of his or her race, gender, or religion. And that law is one that is enforced nearly 100% of the time. Even the appearance of racism can result in a huge lawsuit now.
I’m personally getting pretty tired of listening to this crap.
America is a country in which equality of opportunity absolutely exists. Right now. Any black man, red man, yellow man, tan man, brown man, or purple man has access to the exact same opportunities as any white man. In fact, blacks have access to MORE opportunities because we are bending over backwards to accommodate them. Affirmative action? What’s that if not systemic racism against white people?
But here’s the rub: Equality of opportunity does not equal equality of outcome. If blacks are not taking advantage of the opportunities presented to them, who’s fault is that?
I’ve listened to enough media crap about racism. Yes, racism exists. But no, it is not holding back any particular race of people. The law is on their side. We elected a black President. The music charts are dominated by black artists. Blacks are highly over-represented in movies and television based on population percentages. But we’re all still evil racists?
No wonder there’s so much more white nationalism now than ever before. No matter what we do to ensure they are treated fairly, blacks will not stop acting as if whites owe them something. That much, at least, is obvious at this point.
Well I owe them nothing. As a culture, they are a problem. Instead of integrating with the prevailing culture they choose to separate themselves. It’s a seldom-discussed truth that suburban middle-class white people have very little tolerance for the worst black behavior – the loudness, the violence, the crime, the pride in being uneducated, the obvious disdain for whites, the butchering of the language, and the list goes on. But they continue to behave that way anyway.
You think I, an educated white man, haven’t had to modify MY behavior to get ahead in the world? Don’t be ridiculous, of course I have adjusted myself to meet society’s demands.
So unless blacks choose to correct these problems, I’m not really sure what I’m supposed to do for them. Certainly there are many, many blacks who have integrated quite successfully with white culture, which is, again, the prevailing culture here in the USA. We built the country and we run it. We made, and continue to make, the rules, social and otherwise. But many blacks simply refuse to follow them. I have no sympathy for them, and I sure … have no sympathy for Colin Kaepernik.
Ed. ellipsis.
amen to that. I think their goal is to become total oppressors. Not black folk themselves but whoever is leading this agenda. Their agenda is gonna bite them back one of these days, and hard. I suspect I already know who’s behind it. It’s nothing to to them. it’s their m/o.
The whole conversation is confusing. Why are we still talking about what whites can do for blacks? We’ve already done everything we can to help them be totally equal members of our society, short of adopting ebonics as the official language.
It’s time we stop talking about what’s wrong with white people and start talking about what blacks need to do to start being contributing members of society.
A good start would be putting an end to the handouts. In that way, maybe it is white people’s fault that blacks can’t seem to get it together – we’ve not properly motivated them. “Adapt or starve” is the best motivator.
ESPN has lost 3.2 million subscribers in the last year:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/vincentfrank/2015/07/12/losing-millions-of-subscribers-espn-now-facing-tough-decisions/#597b098f70cf
People go to ESPN to watch sports, not to be talked down to, not to be coddled by protecting us from being triggered by an Asian guy named Robert Lee, not to be preached to, but to watch sports.
Kaepernick is an idiot and a mediocre athlete that did something on the job that caused his employer a lot of grief. That’s why he’s unemployed now. End of sentence. It has nothing to do with courage, it has to do with virtue signaling.
What does ESPN have to do with the Kaepernick controversy?
The object of football is WINNING not WHINING ! Nothing is more annoying than millionaire crybabies !