Utah politicians respond to Trump’s dropping DACA program protecting young immigrants

ST. GEORGE – The Trump administration made the expected announcement Tuesday that a program that has protected nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the county illegally as children is being phased out.
An Obama-era program created by executive order, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is considered to be “an unconstitutional exercise of authority,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday, and therefore must be revoked.
“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said.
DACA has provided the young immigrants the ability to work legally within the United States without fear of deportation via two-year, renewable permits. With Tuesday’s announcement new applications have been halted.
Young immigrants who have benefited from the program have come to be known as “Dreamers.”
The program is set to be phased out over the next six months during which time the government will continue to process permits already in the system.
According to Department of Homeland Security officials, people with permits whose renewals are set to expire between now and March 5, 2018, will be able to re-apply — so long as their applications are submitted by Oct. 5, 2017. No permits will be revoked before their existing expiration dates, and applications already in the pipeline will be processed, they said.
The decision has drawn both favor and criticism.
“I called the president last week to urge him not to rescind DACA because I believe it puts Dreamers, who were brought here as children through no fault of their own, in an extremely difficult position,” Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah said Tuesday.
Hatch continued:
I agree with the president — we need tougher enforcement of our immigration laws, but we also need a real, permanent solution that recognizes the positive impact Dreamers have in our communities. And as I said last week, that solution must come from Congress.
Immigration is a complex issue, but I believe we have a real opportunity for bipartisan solutions and compromise on issues including border security, high-skilled immigration, and a path forward for our dreamer populations
Last week, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, called the DACA a “good-intentioned” program, yet said its creation by then President Barack Obama was unconstitutional. The authority to create programs like DACA “clearly lies within the purviews of Congress,” he said.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, shared that sentiment in his own statement Tuesday.
“DACA was an illegal abuse of executive power, and it’s important to reaffirm that the president cannot unilaterally rewrite the law,” Lee said. “Today’s decision puts the ball in Congress’ court to address the problem of the approximately three-quarter million DACA participants, who originally came to the country as children. A balance between compassion and deterring future illegal immigration can be found.”
Hispanic members of the Utah Legislature sent a letter to the Utah congressional delegation asking it to protect those enrolled in the DACA program.
We call upon you, as elected federal representatives of this state, to take immediate action and protect the hundreds of thousands of Americans who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). These young men and women — known as Dreamers — were brought to this country as children. Many of them know no other home but this country. They grew up here, they’ve gone to school here, many have served our nation in the military, and they deserve a chance to build lives in this great nation; to do what so many immigrants have done throughout our history: to make America even greater.
Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City; Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City; Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City; and Rep. Mark Wheatley, D-Murray, each signed the letter.
The letter can read in its entirety here.
Trump, in a statement, said the change would be “a gradual process, not a sudden phase out.”
“Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act,” he said. He said he did not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents. At the same time, though, “we must also recognize that we are a nation of opportunity because we are a nation of law” and “young Americans have dreams, too.”
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio appealed to the White House for more clarity about what Trump is willing to sign.
“Congress now has less than six months to deal with this the right way, through the legislative process,” he said, adding, “We have no time to waste on ideas that do not have the votes to pass or that the president won’t sign.”
To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017
Among those who criticized Trump’s decision to end DACA was Obama who took to Facebook. An except from his Facebook post is featured below.
… My administration acted to lift the shadow of deportation from these young people, so that they could continue to contribute to our communities and our country. We did so based on the well-established legal principle of prosecutorial discretion, deployed by Democratic and Republican presidents alike, because our immigration enforcement agencies have limited resources, and it makes sense to focus those resources on those who come illegally to this country to do us harm. Deportations of criminals went up. Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result.
But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again.
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes also commented, issuing a statement Monday in which he said it would be “inhumane” of Congress not to find a solution for the Dreamers, many of whom have only known the United States as their home.
He said in part:
It is unconscionable to deport a young person who came to this country as a child or even infant without any choice of their own. These kids are our kids too. They grew up next door to you and me, played on the Little League teams we coached, went to school with our children, worked in local businesses, and by and large, they are leading productive lives contributing to our economy and the strength of America.
These children grew up believing they are American and so many of them have lived lives of which America can be proud. Rather than deporting those in whom America has already invested a great deal of resources, I urge Congress to pass legislation that provides a workable path forward so these young people can prove their ongoing commitment to this country and benefit all of us with their talents and skills. This can be done as we strengthen borders, security, and the economic viability of America.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
We have two polarized view on this, and both are right in some ways and both are wrong in some ways. The solution lies somewhere in the middle. To actually solve this problem long term we need to:
1) End DACA immediately for all new arrivals. As we saw it serves as a huge magnet for illegal immigration.
2) Repeal the 14th amendment to take away the incentive to come here to give birth. This amendment was meant to give citizenship to the children of parents brought here against their will as slaves, not to encourage illegal immigration.
3) Secure our border. There are many reasons to do this, and none have to do with race.
4) Those already here, who indeed have spent most of their lives here since being young children and live as though they were already citizens should be given a pathway to citizenship. This should be done on a case-by-case basis, over time, and NOT be a blanket amnesty. People should be thoroughly vetted and given citizenship based on their merit and character, not just because they’ve managed to get here. No other country on earth hands out citizenship like that, and neither should we.
5) Congress (not POTUS, regardless of party) should reform immigration to be merit based and limited to 1 million per year. Those here illegally that aren’t covered in #4 should be given legal status (a way to work, pay taxes, stay out of the shadows, etc that makes them long-term visitors), but not citizenship, with no path to citizenship, no voting rights, etc. Same status for kids they have here. Anything otherwise is entirely unfair to those obeying the law and standing in line waiting for citizenship. We don’t accept cutting in line at the bank, at Disneyland, at a restaurant, or in traffic, we shouldn’t accept if for something as precious as citizenship.
The 14th amendment has co clause in it to cover the children brought here by their illegal alien parents . It only applies to those born on American soil . Another unconstitutional over reaching executive order has been reversed . Now it is time for the Democrats to do some work and quit crying about losing the election. Seems like all they can do anymore is cry and complain. Do what you were elected to do and represent the people and quit the “poor me” whining ! America is growing tired of it already !
I agree the 14th doesn’t justify DACA (Constitutionally nothing does). I’m saying the children of illegal immigrants born on US soil shouldn’t be citizens (whereas now they are). We shouldn’t hand out citizenship just because someone broke into our country to have a baby (or had one while here illegally). To do so is ludicrous. If a pregnant woman breaks into Bill Gates house and has her baby, is that baby now a “Gates” and heir to the Gates estate? Of course not!
That’s right ! Congress has to address this disaster which never should have been done in the first place. A sitting president does not have the power to override The Constitution ! Obama did and Trump is making it right by putting the task where it should have been in the first place. They can either make it constitutional or they can drop it. It’s up to them to stop politicizing every little thing and do their job ! 2018 can’t come soon enough. A lot of them will be unemployed in November 2018 if they keep up with the foolishness !
DACA’s constitutionality has yet to be tested. Executive use of discretionary enforcement is well established and supported by the Constitution. There is a split amongst scholars whether or not DACA qualified under those powers.
Your comparison to breaking into the Gates property is a false analogy. The largest growth of undocumented immigrants are those here legally who remain past their legal time. There is no breaking in. A better example would be a guest overstaying their welcome.
DACA didn’t grant citizenship. It just provided temporary immunity from deportation efforts by requiring applicants engage in specific actions, like higher education, military service, etc.
I actually agree with Brian.
Wrong is not following the law. Period.
Ending DACA clearly appears to be legal according to those familiar with executive power. Given no case works its way up the ladder to the SCOTUS its also fair to assume DACA was also a legal framework by Obama. I agree with others that ending it leaves too many young children vulnerable to the realities of statelessness and who have invested time and money following the program that was offered. These aren’t criminals but individuals who have contributed to our country in meaningful ways.
No matter, it appears Trump has chosen to phase the program out so now Congress has the immediate need to pass legislation that respects the dignity and humanity of these individuals. The Utah AG agrees:
“In my view, it would be inhumane if Congress fails to find a solution for those who may have come unlawfully as children but who are otherwise law abiding, productive, and committed to defending America….. I urge Congress to pass legislation that provides a workable path forward so these young people can prove their ongoing commitment to this country and benefit all of us with their talents and skills. This can be done as we strengthen borders, security, and the economic viability of America”
I disagree with Trump but the decision was in his purview. Now the burden is on Congress. I can only hope all of those stepping up to critique Trump in Congress will do the hard work to pass a bill with equal protection and opportunity for the many hardworking children of undocumented immigrants.
All these “dreamer kids” are so wonderful, think what kind of positive effect they will have back home in mexico. MAKE MEXICO GREAT AGAIN. let’s get this going. plus, we got enough spanish speakers here, imagine what a positive thing it will be for mexico to get a huge influence of english speakers. All these dreamer kids might be able to pull mexico out of being a 3rd world crap hole. just imagine!
*imagine what a positive thing it will be for mexico to get a huge influx of english speakers.
Not a bad idea
and this is an issue that is getting old orrin a little too heated. he needs to take a nice long ice water bath. 48 hours at least. long enough to cool him down, hopefully for good. lol 😉
If DACA supporters want congress to make a way for them to stay. A deal must be agreed to! President Trump must get appropriations from congress for a substantial border wall, The Raise Act must be passed, Kate’s law must be passed, E-verify must be mandated for all employers, Visa overstay verification must be implemented and birth rite citizenship must be challenged. Conservatives have been lied to many times in the past with unfulfilled immigration promises, especially in the 1986 Amnesty. President Trump will not get re-elected if he betrays his base. That is a FACT! The negotiations now begin… DACA kids can stay but illegal immigration must be halted and a more sensible merit based immigration policy must be adopted. The country will not survive anything less. Let the negotiations begin!
Laws are not created by a President…or did you forget that fact Senator Hatch? …So DACA, created by the Dictator in Chief Obama, was and is unconstitutional….so it is done, get over it…and stop crying that we do not allow anyone to immigrate into the USA: Since 2000, legal immigrants to the United States number approximately 1,000,000 per year, of whom about 600,000 are Change of Status who already are in the U.S. Legal immigrants to the United States now are at their highest level ever, at just over 37,000,000 legal immigrants.
Your argument can be reduced to the idea that laws created by the POTUS are unconstitutional. I agree and so would most folks educated in basic American civics. But DACA is not a law so your argument is invalid. DACA is policy by the executive branch known as “enforcement discretion” which is accepted in most fields that must enforce law. It never provided a pathway to citizenship.
But none of that matters as Trump had every legal right to dismantle the policy. That is and always will be the weakness of unilateral executive policies vs laws.
Everyone is entitled to an opinion regarding the constitutionality of DACA. SCOTUS is the ultimate authority, but they are unlikely to get to weigh in.
Congress has, so far, been unsuccessful in passing legislation that reforms the structure of laws controlling immigration. My optimism may be misplaced, but with an election year coming up, and a deadline for close to 800,000 Dreamers looming, there is a chance that a focused effort to address this class of illegal immigrants is possible. This will require bi-partisan support.
Outside of Whitetopia, there appears to be recognition that the Dreamers are a special case in the immigration debate. Let’s hope that our dysfunctional Congress can get its act together.
I have a similar hope that I am willing to accept may be displaced in the long run. I think its helpful that Trump has no coalition control of Congress and is clearly lacking any party control this year. The House passed a version of their bill in the past under Republican control while it was fillibustered in the Senate by Republicans. I have hope that won’t happen again.
Can the VP participate in fillibusters in the Senate? I actually have to admit less familiarity with his role and limitations outside tie breaking votes.
These “Dreamers” are not immigrants. Please use the proper description which is a migrant.
“In 2010 Congress declined to enact the DREAM Act, which would have bestowed lawful resident status on illegal aliens who had arrived in this country as minors.
In September 2011, when pressured by illegal alien advocates to implement the DREAM Act ‘on his own’, President Obama responded: ‘I just have to continue to say this notion that somehow I can just change the laws unilaterally is just not true.’
In June 2012, the president did what nine months before he had insisted he could not do, unilaterally instituting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (‘DACA’)…”
https://cis.org/President-Obamas-Deferred-Action-Program-Illegal-Aliens-Plainly-Unconstitutional
The site you referenced cherry picked quotes.
1) They quote that the President said “In September 2011, when pressured by illegal alien advocates to implement the DREAM Act ‘on his own’, President Obama responded: ‘I just have to continue to say this notion that somehow I can just change the laws unilaterally is just not true.”
The full quote was:
“THE PRESIDENT: I just have to continue to say this notion that somehow I can just change the laws unilaterally is just not true. We are doing everything we can administratively. But the fact of the matter is there are laws on the books that I have to enforce. And I think there’s been a great disservice done to the cause of getting the DREAM Act passed and getting comprehensive immigration passed by perpetrating the notion that somehow, by myself, I can go and do these things. It’s just not true.
Now, what we can do is to prioritize enforcement, since there are limited enforcement resources, and say we’re not going to go chasing after this young man or anybody else who’s been acting responsibly and would otherwise qualify for legal status if the DREAM Act passed. ”
His comment completely align with DACA and its discretionary enforcement of existing law. He didn’t change law.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2011/09/28/remarks-president-open-questions-roundtable
Cherry Pick: suppressing evidence, or the fallacy of incomplete evidence is the act of pointing to individual cases or data that seem to confirm a particular position, while ignoring a significant portion of related cases or data that may contradict that position.
2) The second quote was also taken out of context. The heckler clearly and expressly asked for presidential action on all 11 million undocumented immigrants. DACA did not provide amnesty nor di Obama provide protections for all 11 million people the person was yelling about. You can watch the video in the article citation in the link you provided.