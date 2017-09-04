Parowan man faces multiple first-degree felonies for object rape, sodomy of a child

Stock image | Photo by YakobchukOlena, iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

CEDAR CITY – A Parowan man was arrested Monday following a police interview when he allegedly confessed to raping and sodomizing two children.

Robert Randall Titensor is facing one count of object rape of a child and three counts of sodomy of a child – all first-degree felonies.

The two children, male and female, were 7 and 8 years old, Parowan Police Sgt. Mike Berg said.

The allegations against the 39-year-old suspect were initially lodged by an anonymous caller to the state Division of Child and Family Services. The agency passed the allegations to the Parowan Police Department for further investigation, Chief Ken Carpenter said. Authorities received the complaint last week.

“On cases like this with these types of serious offenses, you don’t want to take a lot of time but at the same time, you want to be thorough in your investigation,” Carpenter said. “You have to move as fast as you can, though, because you want to avoid the possibility of further victimization.”

Investigators brought the suspect in for questioning Monday after interviewing the children last week. Titensor immediately confessed to the allegations against him, Berg said. He also provided details of the alleged incidents that authorities said occurred multiple times over the course of the last three-to-four months.

Utah code 76-5-402.3 defines what constitutes object rape of a child, while 76-5-403.1 covers the charge of sodomy of a child.

If convicted, Titensor would spend no less than 25 years in the Utah State Prison for each charge but could be sentenced to life without parole if the alleged acts caused serious bodily injury.

Titensor was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility. Given the Labor Day holiday, his bail will not be set until Tuesday when a 5th District judge can review the charges.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

