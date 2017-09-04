Power outage in Washington County estimated to impact over 5,000 customers

Stock photo | St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – A power outage has been reported in parts of Washington County affecting over 5,000 customers Monday night, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The outage was initially reported between 10 p.m., with the cause being described as a “power line interruption.”

Power is estimated to be restored by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas impacted by the outage include: Ivins, Gunlock, Veyo, Brookside, Dammeron Valley, Diamond Valley and parts of St. George, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department via Twitter.

Rocky Mountain Power estimates that 5,504 customers have been left without power due to the line interruption.

