Power outage in Washington County estimated to impact over 5,000 customers

ST. GEORGE – A power outage has been reported in parts of Washington County affecting over 5,000 customers Monday night, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
The outage was initially reported between 10 p.m., with the cause being described as a “power line interruption.”
Power is estimated to be restored by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Areas impacted by the outage include: Ivins, Gunlock, Veyo, Brookside, Dammeron Valley, Diamond Valley and parts of St. George, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department via Twitter.
Rocky Mountain Power estimates that 5,504 customers have been left without power due to the line interruption.
7 Comments
.
Right on time, again… RMP should switch to running AMTACK.
.
(s/b “AMTRACK”; more coffee please)
RMP appears focused on their customers still impacted by outages in Utah County.
Considering we have two reasonable options for electricity service, either RMP, or solar panels. Considering most folks cannot swing the huge upfront cost, solar does not make sense. So we do not have a real choice.
RMP has had several unplanned outages this year, not related to an auto accident taking out infrastructure. “Rickety” comes to mind when I think of their poor reliability. I am not getting a rebate due to this poor reliability, although I think we would all prefer stable service.
How do we shame RMP into making strategic investments in their SW Utah grid? Perhaps they should sell their assets to Dixie Power, who seem to have a much better track record.
Actual off-grid solar isn’t an option for most people. For a cabin in the woods without an air conditioner and with just a few light bulbs and a really efficient freezer you could get away with it, but not for a home in southern Utah. The battery technology isn’t there. Unfortunately that will likely stay true for the foreseeable future (at least a decade), as much as I’d like it to be otherwise.
For those keeping track this is the 13th (at least) power outage this summer for most of these customers, totaling well over 20 hours of combined outages. I know neighbors that have lost computers, freezers, and air conditioners to the brown outs and spikes that go along with them.
All we’ve gotten from RMP is lies. The only way companies get away with this is when their customers have no other choice, which in this case we really don’t.
I would LOVE to see RMP sell everything west of their Middleton substation to Dixie Power, but the odds of that happening are near-zero.
I guess all we can do is make noise and be the squeaky wheel and hope they get sick enough of it that they upgrade things.
Yep, if you get enough folks whining in the comment section of stgnews I’m sure it’ll put the fear of god into them and they’ll change their ways immediately.
lol 😉
So far we have a state rep and state senator involved, we have lots of people calling RMP after every outage, and we’re filing complaints with the Utah Division of Public Utilities. And yes, we’re raising awareness of it anywhere we can, including newspaper comments sections.
If you have anything constructive to add (which would be a first), feel free to share you’re ideas.