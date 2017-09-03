Letter to the Editor: Educate yourself on climate change

OPINION — Labeled a “1,000 year storm,” the impact of hurricane/tropical storm Harvey is being called “unfathomable” and it’s not over yet. More feet of rain are predicted from the massive, lingering storm on top of an already flooded area.
It’s being called “worse than Katrina.” Houston’s two airports, the Port of Houston, hospitals, and businesses are closed. Oil refineries are at risk; drilling in the Gulf is shut down.
The human toll is hard to comprehend. Estimated costs approach $30 billion and all Americans will help pay that tab indirectly through federal taxes, cuts in programs and higher property insurance premiums. The National Flood Insurance Program, with a debt of $25 billion, is set to expire September 30.
A warmer world means more moisture in the air which means more rain falls. Simple fact.
Texas politicians are famous climate change deniers. Will Harvey help them recognize scientific reality? Probably not.
It’s up to educated voters to change the political resistance to facing the reality of climate change. Educate yourself at Citizen’s Climate Lobby.
Don’t wait until the next election; pressure your legislators today.
Written by JEAN M. LOWN, St. George
3 Comments
Hurricane Harvey was not a strong hurricane. It was a category 3 out of 5. So to act as if this hurricane’s existence is the result of climate change is an argument from fallacy. It’s not the strength of the hurricane that has created such “unfathomable” damage, it’s the location that it hit.
I’m certainly open to the study of climate change and its impact. I am not a denier, I’m just a person who isn’t a scientist. But I am also aware that there are political motivations for taking either side. That being the case, unfortunately in the current era, there is no way to know who’s telling the truth, who’s lying, which scientists are being paid for their opinions and which ones aren’t. It’s sad really, but that’s the way it is now.
So I’ll leave climate change in the political sphere, and if mankind kills itself, it will ultimately be because we could no longer trust each other to tell the truth. About anything.
One thing is certain though – some people will use any tragic event to advance their personal agenda and/or interests. In this case, the writer is unironically ignoring the real science of the situation in order to promote scientific inquiry.
If Hurricane Harvey was indeed a 1000 year storm, that means the last storm of similar intensity occurred about 1000 years ago, and another about 2000 years ago etc.. What caused those previous storms to be so intense? SUV’s? I don’t think so
How about an unbiased link? The Galveston hurricane 117 years ago was worse. The main problem with Harvey was that it hung around for days. Climate change? I’m sure someone at MSNBC has already jumped to that conclusion.