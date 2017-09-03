Letter to the Editor: Educate yourself on climate change

Hurricane Harvey | Image courtesy of NASA via AP, St. George News

OPINION — Labeled a “1,000 year storm,” the impact of hurricane/tropical storm Harvey is being called “unfathomable” and it’s not over yet. More feet of rain are predicted from the massive, lingering storm on top of an already flooded area.

It’s being called “worse than Katrina.” Houston’s two airports, the Port of Houston, hospitals, and businesses are closed. Oil refineries are at risk; drilling in the Gulf is shut down.

The human toll is hard to comprehend. Estimated costs approach $30 billion and all Americans will help pay that tab indirectly through federal taxes, cuts in programs and higher property insurance premiums. The National Flood Insurance Program, with a debt of $25 billion, is set to expire September 30.

A warmer world means more moisture in the air which means more rain falls. Simple fact.

Texas politicians are famous climate change deniers. Will Harvey help them recognize scientific reality? Probably not.

It’s up to educated voters to change the political resistance to facing the reality of climate change. Educate yourself at Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

Don’t wait until the next election; pressure your legislators today.

Written by JEAN M. LOWN, St. George

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews