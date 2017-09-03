In honor of Labor Day weekend, Hatch touts Employee Rights Act

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Labor Day Weekend, Sen. Orrin Hatch, member and former chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee issued the following statement about the Employee Rights Act, a critical effort to modernize labor laws:

Thanks to the dedication of the millions of men and women who participate in America’s workforce, our economy is perennially the strongest in the world. It is only fitting, then, that on the first Monday in September, Americans have the opportunity to rest from their labors.

I believe we owe much of our country’s success to these devoted men and women. That’s why I am committed to keeping the spirit of Labor Day throughout the year by championing legislation that empowers America’s workers with greater freedom and flexibility in their jobs.

In working toward this goal, I have authored the Employee Rights Act, a commonsense proposal that brings our labor laws into the 21st century by creating more choice and opportunity for men and women in the workplace. The primary purpose of my proposal is to protect our country’s greatest resource—the American worker.

Our nation must strive to promote the success of American workers and businesses in today’s global economy. The Employee Rights Act does just that by making unions more democratic. By requiring unions to be recertified when employee turnover exceeds 50 percent since the last election, my bill ensures that labor organizations actually serve the workers they purport to represent. And by strengthening the criminal penalties for coercive threats, my proposal fosters a safe and civil workplace.

My legislation represents the kind of reform Americans need to succeed in the modern workforce. This Labor Day, I encourage you to read my Washington Times op-ed to learn how the Employee Rights Act will strengthen America’s workers and small businesses.