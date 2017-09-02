Driver totals Maserati after slamming into crane on SR-18

Written by Joseph Witham
September 2, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A man was injured Friday night following a rear-end collision with a slower-moving crane on state Route 18.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a rear-end collision involving a mobile crane and a Maserati passenger car on state Route 18, St. George, Utah, Sept. 1, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a silver Maserati passenger car and a mobile crane just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 6 on northbound SR-18.

“We had a giant crane that was trying to make its way up SR-18 right as it was coming out of town,” UHP Trooper Austin Ipson said.

The crane was moving up a hill in the road at about 20 mph, Ipson said, when the driver of the Maserati came up fast from behind and collided with the crane.

The driver of the Maserati was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Though the severity of the Maserati driver’s injuries was unknown at the time this report was taken, he was wearing his seat belt, and the car’s airbags deployed.

“Citations are being looked at for the driver of the Maserati,” Ipson said.

A mobile crane involved in a rear-end collision on state Route 18 sustains minimal damage, St. George, Utah, Sept. 1, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

The Maserati sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed away in totaled condition.

“The driver of the crane said that maybe a few parts that are attached to the trailer hitch were damaged,” Ipson said, “however, really minimal damage was sustained on the crane.”

Emergency personnel from the St. George and Winchester Hills fire departments responded to help clean up the wreckage.

Washington County Sheriff’s authorities helped conduct traffic around the crash, which was slowed but mostly unimpeded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

