Driver making fast turn rolls truck down hillside near Outback Steakhouse in St. George

A GMC pickup truck rests in the dirt following a rollover on North Eastridge Drive in St. George, Utah, Sept. 2, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man escaped injury Saturday night after rolling the pickup truck he was driving down a hill near a restaurant parking lot in St. George.

St. George Police responded to the rollover involving a GMC pickup truck at approximately 8:09 p.m. on North Eastridge Drive just south of where the road intersects with Red Cliffs Drive.

“He basically made a turn coming off Red Cliffs, was going a little bit too fast and wasn’t able to negotiate the curve, and he jumped the curb” St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

As the truck went over the curb onto the hillside, its tires dug into soft dirt, McDaniel said, at which point the truck rolled down the hill.

The truck made one complete revolution before landing on its wheels against a retaining wall directly above the Outback Steakhouse parking lot, which blocked it from hitting any nearby parked vehicles.

A witness at the scene called 911 after seeing the truck roll and its airbags deploy in the cab.

Emergency medical personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived, but no injuries were reported, McDaniel said.

Whether any citation would be issued was undetermined at the time this report was taken as the investigation into the rollover was still ongoing.

The truck appeared to have sustained heavy damage and had to be towed up the hill down which it rolled by a wrecker utilizing a long towing cable and negotiating boulders and bushes.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.