Man accused of shooting K-9 officer charged with multiple felonies

In this file photo, K-9 officer Tess lies next to a stash of drugs she helped uncover, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 24, 2015 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Washington County Sheriff’s K-9 following a carjacking incident earlier this week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night.

Alvie Jared Glover, 55, of St. George, was charged with multiple felonies related to the shooting of K-9 officer Tess Tuesday evening.

Among the felony charges are injuring/interfering with a police animal, aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.

“These charges are merely allegations and Mr. Grover is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The charges are a part of an arrest warrant carried out by officers of the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force.

The officers served the warrant at Dixie Regional Medical Center where Glover remains until medically cleared for transfer to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Glover allegedly caused a disturbance at the Mira Monte Sinclair Station, 386 N. Bluff St. in St. George.

While police were headed to the gas station, it was reported that Glover committed a carjacking and drove off with a truck.

Glover ultimately crashed the truck up the street and then took another truck and was pursued by police for a time before they called it off due to his entering a residential area. He ultimately crashed in a Santa Clara neighborhood and was reported to police by an area resident.

Glover stayed in the truck as multiple agencies responded and efforts to negotiate him out were made. K-9 officer Tess was deployed during this time.

“The K-9 got into the vehicle at which point the adult male subject shot the K-9. At that point, multiple officers from multiple agencies fired upon (the vehicle) and they struck him,” Barry Golding, director of the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force Investigations, said following the incident

Witnesses reported hearing between 30-40 gunshots, which Golding confirmed was possible.

Tess was taken to an emergency animal clinic in St. George, then flown by Life Flight to Las Vegas for further care. Officials reported Wednesday that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Glover remains in the hospital with bail set at $100,000, cash only. The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on Glover’s condition in its statement.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Kimberly Scott contributed to this story.

