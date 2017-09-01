MISSING: 17-year-old Giovanni D’ascenzo

Written by Joseph Witham
September 1, 2017
Giovanni D’ascenzo, 17, was reported missing out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2017 | Photo courtesy The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen reported missing out of Las Vegas may be traveling to Utah.

Giovanni D’ascenzo, 17, went missing Aug. 18, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He may be in the company of an adult woman.

D’ascenzo is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs. and has brown hair with blonde tips.

Full description of D’ascenzo:

  • Missing since: Aug. 18, 2017.
  • Missing from: Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Birth date: Oct. 18, 1999.
  • Age: 17.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Race: White.
  • Hair color: Brown with blonde tips.
  • Eye color: Brown.
  • Height: 5 foot 8 inches.
  • Weight: 120 lbs.

Anyone with information about D’ascenzo’s whereabouts is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

1 Comment

  • comments September 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    they don’t find it relevant to tell us why they think this is an “exploited child” and not just another runaway teen? I’d bet at any given time there’s 100s of runaway teens in vegas. they also don’t find it relevant to tell us why they think he’s headed to UT?

    “He may be in the company of an adult woman.”

    oooh that tells us a lot huh

Leave a Reply