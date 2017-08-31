Sex offender wanted by Oregon police arrested in Washington County

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A sex offender with felony warrants out for his arrest in Oregon was found living in Washington County and was apprehended Monday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert Scott Freier, 48, was arrested just after 10 a.m. Monday at a home on the 100 East block of 200 North in Ivins where he was found to be permanently living, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department in support of the arrest.

“Contact was made with Mr. Freier in his bedroom at the residence,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. “Mr. Freier was woken up and arrested for the sex-offender registry violation.”

According to a 2006 Medford Mail Tribune article, Freier was convicted in California of attempted rape in 1991 and was sentenced to three years in prison. Upon his release, Freier moved to Oregon and was required to register as a sex offender.

Freier was later arrested in Oregon in September 2005 on a burglary charge. According to the report, Freier was again arrested in Oregon on 15 felony counts after he broke into an Oregon elementary school, watched a pornographic video and masturbated.

In December 2013, Freier pleaded guilty to a 2012 public indecency incident and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an Information in 5th District Court accusing Freier of third-degree felony failure to register as a sex offender.

According to booking information, Freier remains in police custody as this report is published.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

