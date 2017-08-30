FBI offers $10,000 for info leading to arrest of ‘Double Hat Bandit’

Photo taken of serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit" from surveillance footage during a bank robbery in West Valley, Utah, December 19, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Sandra Barker, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a serial bank robber authorities have dubbed the “Double Hat Bandit.” The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man suspected of robbing several banks.

Authorities believe the Double Hat Bandit is responsible for more than a dozen bank robberies that occurred in branches located inside grocery stores across Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho reported between Dec. 19, 2016, and July 22, 2017, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Sandra Barker, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a separate reward of up to $2,000. for the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect wears two hats during his crimes and usually shows the teller a note. During four of the robberies he displayed a small handgun in his waistband, and on two occasions the suspect hit two banks in Utah and in Washington on the same day, Barker said.

One recent bank robbery in June involved a bank in Spokane, Washington where the subject was seen in a grayish/blue Malibu style vehicle with New Mexico license plates.

The Double Hat Bandit is believed to be involved in four bank robberies in Utah, and one in Colorado and Idaho, and seven between Oregon and Washington.

The FBI has linked the Double Hat Bandit to the following robberies:

Dec. 19, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Rd. West Valley City.

Dec. 27, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan.

Dec. 27, 2016 – Same day, U.S. Bank 4080 W. 9000 S. West Jordan.

Jan. 3, 2017 – Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 933 E. Mission Ave, Spokane.

Jan. 3, 2017 – Same day, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane.

Jan. 19, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 4320 King Rd. Milwaukie, Oregon.

Jan. 23, 2017 – Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd. Portland, Oregon.

Jan. 24, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 1675 W. 18 th Ave, Eugene, Oregon.

June 21, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 S, Salt Lake City.

June 23, 2017 – Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, Oregon.

June 27, 2017 – Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane.

July 10, 2017 – First Bank, 2660 Federal Blvd, Denver.

July 22, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 7100 W. State St, Boise.

The Double Hat Bandit is described by the FBI as a white male between 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with gray facial hair.

Numerous law enforcement agencies in Utah, Washington, Oregon and Colorado and Idaho are involved in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at (833) 291-4306, or their local FBI Office, American Embassy or Consulate.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

