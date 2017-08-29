Public invited to learn more, comment on study for potential highway interchange at open house

I-15 spans the Main Street underpass in Washington City. The location is one speculated to be considered for a highway exit in the future, an idea area residents are opposed to, Washington City, Aug. 10, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Washington City residents have the opportunity Wednesday to learn more about and comment on an environmental impact study related to a potential road project that some fear will put a highway interchange in the heart of the downtown area.

The open house will be held at the Washington Elementary School at 300 N. 300 East, in Washington City, and will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Sometimes referred to as the MP 11 Project (MP 11 referring to milepost 11 on Interstate 15), the general location between I-15 exits 10 and 13 – Green Springs and Washington Parkway respectively – has been identified by county road planners as the possible site of a new highway interchange.

The purpose of the proposed interchange is to help lessen congestion at the Green Springs/Exit 10 interchange.

In order to help determine whether an interchange would be the best option to achieve this goal, an environmental impact study has been ordered.

Those attending the open house will be able to learn more about the planning process by Utah Department of Transportation representatives who will be on hand.

The public will also be able to voice any concerns during two 30-minute, open-microphone comment periods held at 5:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-7 p.m.

Some Washington City residents, particularly those in the downtown area, aren’t exactly thrilled with the possibility of having an interchange built in what they have called “the heart of Washington City.”

Worries of decimated property values, losing homes, destroying the character of the area and traffic safety have arisen during public City Council meetings and even as a campaign issue.

Currently, none of the Washington City Council candidates favor the idea of an interchange and would like to see alternatives seriously considered.

Speculation about the proposed interchange’s location have placed it at Main Street and 300 East. Neither location has not been met with enthusiasm by area residents.

There is currently no solid location picked for the interchange as the environmental study that would make that recommendation has just began, both road planners and Washington City officials have said.

Once completed, the study will identify possible solutions to improve traffic. An interchange in the downtown area is seen as only one possibility, provided that option survives the study process. Other alternative will also be considered by the study and recommended accordingly.

The entire planning process is estimated to take a little over a year, with a final decision issued in winter of 2018.

Resources

Open house info recap

When: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Elementary School, 300 N. 300 East, Washington City

