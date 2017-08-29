Letter to the Editor: Myths can’t diminish measurables when it comes to Trump presidency

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — The left has been painting Trump as racist, xenophobic and misogynistic for over a year. Let’s examine these accusations.

Let’s look at the racism claim. Trump has appointed multiracial men and women to various business and government positions. Ben Carson is a Black neurosurgeon who played a big part in Trump’s campaign and now is in the Trump cabinet. Trump Enterprises administrative manager is a Black woman, so let’s ditch the racism. There is zero evidence.

Xenophobia is fear of foreigners. Mrs Ivanka Trump is a foreigner. Trump has invited many foreigners to the White House. His businesses are in many countries. He went to Saudi Arabia a few months ago and was greeted by the Saudi King.

He embraces foreigners.

Misogyny is hatred or fear of women. Trump has wonderful daughters and a loving wife. The left has accused Trump of liking women too much. You can’t have it both ways. Kellyanne Conway, a wife and mother, was Trump’s campaign manager and is now his top aide and confident.

So much for the innuendo. The labels are clearly an excuse by the left for lack of policy. Name calling is adolescent and desperate.

Let’s talk about measurable facts.

Trump has presided over unprecedented economic growth. Jobs are at a 20 year high. The stock market is at an all time high. The GDP grows toward record rates. Unemployment is the lowest in recent memory. Illegal immigration is down 70% since November. Regulations crippling business have been reversed. New court appointments have restored constitutional law. Islamic jihadi terrorism is down in America but up everywhere else. Businesses are staying and returning to America. Taxes and health care are being addressed. Infrastructure is going to create jobs and much needed repairs. The opioid epidemic is a priority.

So, don’t you think it is time to talk about measurable accomplishments and quit with the personal attacks? Unless shown otherwise, I choose to believe Trump is a typical 70 year old male from Queens, NY who cares about America and is accomplishing much. The myths can’t diminish the measurables when it comes to the Trump presidency.

Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington, Utah.

