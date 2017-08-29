Letter to the Editor: Myths can’t diminish measurables when it comes to Trump presidency

OPINION — The left has been painting Trump as racist, xenophobic and misogynistic for over a year. Let’s examine these accusations.
Let’s look at the racism claim. Trump has appointed multiracial men and women to various business and government positions. Ben Carson is a Black neurosurgeon who played a big part in Trump’s campaign and now is in the Trump cabinet. Trump Enterprises administrative manager is a Black woman, so let’s ditch the racism. There is zero evidence.
Xenophobia is fear of foreigners. Mrs Ivanka Trump is a foreigner. Trump has invited many foreigners to the White House. His businesses are in many countries. He went to Saudi Arabia a few months ago and was greeted by the Saudi King.
He embraces foreigners.
Misogyny is hatred or fear of women. Trump has wonderful daughters and a loving wife. The left has accused Trump of liking women too much. You can’t have it both ways. Kellyanne Conway, a wife and mother, was Trump’s campaign manager and is now his top aide and confident.
So much for the innuendo. The labels are clearly an excuse by the left for lack of policy. Name calling is adolescent and desperate.
Let’s talk about measurable facts.
Trump has presided over unprecedented economic growth. Jobs are at a 20 year high. The stock market is at an all time high. The GDP grows toward record rates. Unemployment is the lowest in recent memory. Illegal immigration is down 70% since November. Regulations crippling business have been reversed. New court appointments have restored constitutional law. Islamic jihadi terrorism is down in America but up everywhere else. Businesses are staying and returning to America. Taxes and health care are being addressed. Infrastructure is going to create jobs and much needed repairs. The opioid epidemic is a priority.
So, don’t you think it is time to talk about measurable accomplishments and quit with the personal attacks? Unless shown otherwise, I choose to believe Trump is a typical 70 year old male from Queens, NY who cares about America and is accomplishing much. The myths can’t diminish the measurables when it comes to the Trump presidency.
Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington, Utah.
Well written, Craig. That said we can now lean back and wait for the cry babies to leave their crib and entertain us with their infantile weeping and wailing (and gnashing of teeth, to finish the scripture).
I just hope the newspaper isn’t paying for this poorly written trash
Wonderful. Nice to see truth.
Thank you
“unprecedented economic growth” “GDP grows toward record rates” ??? not even close to being true. You are grossly misinformed.
Thanks Craig. Refreshing to look at objective evidence and truth. No he’s not perfect, but he has accomplished much despite the noise of unsubstantiated name calling and an impotent congress.
That was refreshing!
The extremes on the right or left are the same (in my thoughts} both only believe concepts or facts that fit their narrative politically. This extreme political divide or polarization in this country has all of us standing on a precipice . Antifa (anti-fascism) has no philosophy, they only want to destroy and more on the extreme left have the same goal. What is taking place makes absolutely no sense; our President, our American culture, and the foundation of our Republic is being attacked, and if this storm of hate continues, the whole country may fall of the cliff we are standing on.
Very well said Mr. Davis.
Let’s stick a copy of this in Ed Kociela’s Play Dough box.
Ah, the old “some of my best friends are gay/black defense.” Classic.
“Trump has presided over unprecedented economic growth. Jobs are at a 20 year high. The stock market is at an all time high. The GDP grows toward record rates. Unemployment is the lowest in recent memory.”
These were all true at the end of the Obama presidency as well, but I’m guessing you still thought his presidency was a disaster. More jobs were created in Obama’s last 7 months than during Trump’s first 7 months, so I’m not sure what you are bragging about there. And wasn’t it horrible when Obama took away your guns and established Sharia law?
Boy, are you disillusioned….
Your chimp-in-chief consistently attacked the Second Amendment throughout his terms, gave sharia law momentum in this country, forced this country into a flawed health care program and was a continual thorn in the energy industry.
I give tremendous credit to the American public for recognizing that Obama’s reign was coming to an end, that the democratic party only had a weak and dishonest presidential candidate, and that Americans had nowhere else to go except in becoming great again.
I loved the response you liberals took when Trump recently took the trip to the devastated Houston area….all you could do is complain about Melania’s shoes.
See why you’re no good for this country?
Spruce this pig up with lipstick, perfume and a summer dress all you want buddy. At the end of the day he’s still an embarrassment.
Hey Bender ! Come back to reality ! Hillary Lost ! Obama is irrelevant ! The Democratic Party is dying! Bernie is a socialist ! Antifa is a terrorist hate group and if anybody is an embarrassment it is the so called Liberal self righteous know nothings of today ! They are just a bunch of carrot chasing brain dead liberal meat puppets who refuse to see the truth. Thanks for telling it like it is CRAIG.
Truth hurts doesn’t it!
Trump does not deserve any respect. He is a pathological liar who apparently cares only for adulation and praise. Other than bullying the congress into invoking the nuclear option to have Gorsuch appointed DT has not accomplished even one legislative action. All of his so-called ‘wins’ have been via executive order. He deserved to be painted as he is because of his actions. And by the way his ‘victories’ in all of the economic areas you put up as facts began long before this worthless man became president. I am sick and tired of you right-wingers giving credit to a man who is, by any measure, the worse president ever!!!
Dhamilton2002, What planet are you on? You can’t prove one thing in this comment, you sound like a butt hurt Hillary supporter. Well it’s time to put down your coloring books , get off your unicorn and get with reality. Of course if you enjoy being a crybaby you will need a whole lot of kleenex because it is going to be a long 7 1/2 years for you.
Craig, nice letter.
The liberal sector is dismayed that a money launderer and lair who used her position as Secretary of State to coerce payoffs (bribes) from anyone (the Russians, Chinese and other such U.S. “allies”) under the guise of “donations” to the family charity. A charity of the family, by the family and FOR the family. She was one of loudest critics of President Trump and her treatment of women. I suspect that she was projecting her husband’s behavior and her treatment of his accusers.
WOOHOO Craig, so simple and so sweet.
Are you reading this eddy? Huh? Lmao
Trump reminds me of someone who sucks on their hands. GO FALCONS!
I love Trump!
What is wrong with people around here? Do you really think these rubes are the master race? Look around. They can bearly spell their own names. Polygamy, sheep to the churches, uneducated, low paid, still flying the confederate flag, and mostly white people thinking Trump is great. Hows that trickle down working for you?
Wow someone learned how to cut and paste from the the Fox news website! Your so brainwashed you can’t even come up with your own opinion.
Well those that think the Democratic Party is dying are nuts.., the democratic party gave us Medicare and social security which is used by many… Trump has. Only because of his father inheritance, he married a hot chick, and married her gave her a green card and. IticiEn ship in 6 months??? Someone got paid off.. He hasn,t made any major decisions. In his term so far.. He has cost taxpayers so much security money because he leaves the White House so,often ..and doesn,t accomplish anything.
Bill Clinton left office and we had a surplus, Bush got us in the war with bad information about WMD…if tax cuts take place for corporate taxes,, the rich benefit not middle class or poor, so don,t say he is a great man,look at the facts for the last months.. Everything he says he changes after he realizes he didn,t know what he meant..
Time for a change..