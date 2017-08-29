Holocaust survivor to speak at Washington County Republican Women event

Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser, who will speak at the Washington County Republican Women evening social, Sept. 7. Background shows Auschwitz concentration camp. | Composite image includes publicity photo courtesy of Washington County Republican Women, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser is scheduled to speak Sept. 7 as part of a Washington County Republican Women evening dinner social that will not be forgotten.

Lesser survived several German ghettos, four concentration camps– including Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Dachau – two death marches and two death trains. He is the only living survivor of the notorious Dachau death train.

“The young people who hear us speak and read our stories are the last generation to have access to a survivor,” Lesser said in an interview with Abbott Press earlier this year. “They are the last witnesses to truth. They will have to take on the responsibility of making sure our stories, and the lessons they teach, will live after we are gone.”

Lesser is the founder of the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation and author of the book “Living A Life That Matters: From Nazi Nightmare to American Dream.”



Tickets to the event are $25. Dinner is included in the cost, and $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation.

Through Lesser’s writing, his speaking and his amazing example, he teaches that through love and perseverance, we can overcome even the most destructive of hatred.

Event details

What: An evening with Ben Lesser, Holocaust survivor.

When: Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Check in and pay at 5 p.m.; please be in your seat by 5:20 p.m.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St George.

Details: $25 includes dinner | $5 from each ticket will be donated to The Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation.

Reservations are required and may be made at this website, by emailing WCRWmail@gmail.com or calling 435-656-4361.

