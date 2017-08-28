Region 9 Highlight Show: Top plays from Week 2’s games

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday.
Today’s Region 9 Football Highlight Show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 2 of the prep football season, including a huge upset, some stellar defensive plays, and lots of big offensive plays by our local teams.
Don’t miss the top plays of the week!
Here are the scores from Week 1. Click play (above) to see all the highlights:
Week 1’s results
Dixie 44, Lone Peak 30
Snow Canyon 30, Ridgeline 10
Christian (Calif.) 60, Hurricane 38
Desert Hills 56, Salem Hills 10
Lehi 21, Pine View 14
Juab 14, Cedar 3
Virgin Valley 31, Canyon View 12
This Friday’s game
Moapa Valley at Hurricane (CEC-TV, SportsRadio 97.7 FM)
Manti at Pine View, 7 p.m. (890-AM)
Las Vegas at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Desert Hills at Mission Hills (Calif.), 7 p.m. (PST)
Dixie at Tooele, 7 p.m.
Cedar at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Timpanogas at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Every Friday, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Highlight Show, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.
