Region 9 Highlight Show: Top plays from Week 2’s games

Today’s Region 9 Football Highlight Show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 2 of the prep football season, including a huge upset, some stellar defensive plays, and lots of big offensive plays by our local teams.

Here are the scores from Week 1. Click play (above) to see all the highlights:

Week 1’s results

Dixie 44, Lone Peak 30

Snow Canyon 30, Ridgeline 10

Christian (Calif.) 60, Hurricane 38

Desert Hills 56, Salem Hills 10

Lehi 21, Pine View 14

Juab 14, Cedar 3

Virgin Valley 31, Canyon View 12

This Friday’s game

Moapa Valley at Hurricane (CEC-TV, SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Manti at Pine View, 7 p.m. (890-AM)

Las Vegas at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Desert Hills at Mission Hills (Calif.), 7 p.m. (PST)

Dixie at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Cedar at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Timpanogas at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

