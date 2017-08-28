Police arrest couple having sex in truck parked on St. George street

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police arrested a man and woman who were caught having sex Friday afternoon in a truck parked along the street of a commercially zoned area in St. George.

At approximately 1:41 p.m., officers responded to the 400 West block of 200 North on a lewdness report involving a man and woman witnessed having sex in a pickup truck parked along the street, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

Upon arrival, officers saw the man and woman having sex in the passenger side of the truck, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. Officers also allegedly observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the truck, including syringes and burnt spoons.

Police spoke with the pair, who were identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Orvin, of Hurricane, and 28-year-old Kimberly Orvin, of Mesa, Arizona, according to the statement.

“When I made contact with both individuals, I noticed the male had his shorts down around his ankles and the female had a small black dress which was pulled up exposing their lower genital extremities,” the arresting officers reported.

When the couple was asked to step out of the truck, Jonathan Orvin reportedly told officers he had prescription medication (Gabapentin) in his pocket given to him by a friend, the report stated.

During a search of the truck, authorities located amphetamine pills that neither the man nor the woman had a prescription for, according to the statement. Police also allegedly located numerous used syringes containing a brown tar-like substance that tested positive for heroin.

“They also advised that the substance remaining in the syringes were heroin which they had just used approximately one hour prior to my contact,” the officer wrote in the statement.

The man and woman were arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an Information in 5th District Court accusing both Jonathan and Kimberly Orvin of two class A misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, along with two class B misdemeanor counts of lewdness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two are scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Monday afternoon for a court arraignment.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

