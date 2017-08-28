Celebrate Hurricane’s heritage at annual ‘Peach Days’

In this photo from 2014, parade participants throw candy from a colorful float in this photo from Hurricane City's "Peach Days" 2014, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 30, 2014 | Photo by T.S. Romney, St. George News

HURRICANE — With a promise of fun and entertainment for all, “Peach Days: A Celebration of our Heritage” will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Labor Day weekend with events both familiar and new.

The day before the festivities begin, items can be entered for the fine arts, home arts, garden, canning and baking displays Wednesday from 4-8:30 p.m. at the Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West. There will be cash prizes for the sweepstakes and reserve sweepstakes winners. All entries receive a ribbon.

Peach Days officially opens Thursday at 5 p.m. with displays, food and commercial booths, carnival and games and continuous entertainment until 10 p.m.

The event will continue Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Grand Marshals will be honored at 6:30 p.m. and a “Movie in the Park” will begin at dusk at about 8:30 p.m.

Saturday kicks off bright and early with a 12K “Fun Run” at 6:15 a.m. at the community center parking lot. Guests who don’t participate in the 12K can join in the Peach Days fun with the “Historic Hurricane Canal Pioneer Trek.” Two hikes – one moderate-to-strenuous and one easy – will take place at 6:30 a.m. for the harder hike and 7 a.m. for the easy one.

Hikers on the strenuous hike meet at Heritage Park, 35 State St., at least five minutes prior to the hike start. Hikers joining the easy trek meet at the Bowery Trailhead, 200 N. 200 East, at least five minutes prior to hike start.

A parade will follow soon after the run and hikes at 9 a.m. The parade will feature floats, creative entries and candy for the kids. Guests can spend the rest of the day browsing displays at the Home Depot Kids Activity, learning about pioneer crafts at Pioneer Corner or wandering through the Quilt Show. The Peach Cook-off begins at 5 p.m. Saturday with tastes available after the judges are finished.

A rodeo wraps up the weekend at 7 p.m. at the rodeo grounds by the Hurricane Swimming Pool, 750 N. 200 West. The Peach Days celebration will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at the Hurricane High School baseball field, 345 W. Tiger Blvd. Guests are invited to watch from the football field or from the comfort of homes around the valley.

Peach Days will officially close Saturday at 10 pm.

Event details

