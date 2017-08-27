Human remains found near Virgin River in Washington County

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Human remains were discovered in a remote area near the Virgin River in Washington County Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were dispatched Friday to a remote area in southwestern Washington County near the Virgin River on an incident involving possible human remains after a call to 911 reported the discovery, Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Crouse said.

“Families out … (for recreation) in an area near the Virgin River came upon human remains, and called emergency dispatch to report it,” Crouse said.

The location where the remains were discovered is remote and thus a more precise description was not immediately stated as this report publishes.

Sheriff’s personnel responded to investigate and found a body that appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition, Crouse said, and according to the initial report it was that of a female.

The remains were removed from the area to be transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy to determine the cause of death. As a measure of caution, these types of cases are typically considered criminal investigations until foul play can be ruled out.

“We are working on trying to identify the victim and cause of death, which will be determined at the M.E.’s office in Salt Lake,” Crouse said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue and a ranger from the Bureau of Land Management responded to the scene.

This is not the first incident of human remains found in Washington County this month. The body of a woman, later identified as Amy Crawford, was found Aug. 5 near the Santa Clara River. The body of a man, yet to be identified, was discovered near the Washington Hollow Trail Aug. 19. In both cases, cause of death is yet to be confirmed or released as this report publishes.

This report is based on statements from law enforcement and emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

