Excessive heat warning affecting Mesquite, areas near Las Vegas

ST. GEORGE — Travelers passing through Mesquite, Nevada, or visiting areas near Lake Mead Recreation Area and Las Vegas are advised of an excessive heat warning in effect early next week.

The National Weather Service issued the warning affecting southern Nevada, western Arizona and southeast California in effect from 10 a.m. PDT /10 a.m. MST Sunday to 8 p.m. PDT /8 p.m. MST Wednesday.

Temperatures

High temperatures will rise close to record levels Sunday and will not change much each day through Wednesday.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Mesquite, and the Colorado River Valley will range from 110 to 115 degrees. Las Vegas, Pahrump, Barstow, Morongo Basin can expect readings of 106 to 111 degrees. Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park will see highs from 119 to 121 degrees.

Affected areas

Locations subject to the excessive heat warning include Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National Park, western Mojave Desert, eastern Mojave Deser, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County, Upper Colorado River Valley, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark County – including Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills, Topock, Bullhead City, Oatman, Mohave Valley, Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, Shoshone, Barstow, Daggett, Fort Irwin, Baker, Mountain Pass, Mitchell Caverns, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Vidal Junction, Needles, Mesquite, Overton, Moapa, Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock, Amargosa Valley, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Hoover Dam, Laughlin, Primm, Searchlight and Cal-Nev-Ari.

Precautions

If precautions are not taken, prolonged exposure to the heat may cause heat exhaustion or other heat illnesses.

Limit outdoor activities, drink lots of water or other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages, wear lightweight, light colored clothing and, if possible, spend more time in air conditioned or well-ventilated places.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

