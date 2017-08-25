Red Cross: Free haircuts for blood donations in September

Graphic courtesy of the American Red Cross, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Feel good, do good and look good this September by donating blood or platelets with the American Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts. Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

“We are excited to continue the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and partnership with Sport Clips this September,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful for Sport Clips showing its support of the Red Cross and saying ‘thank you’ to those helping save lives through blood donations.”

Those who come out to give blood or platelets between Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

“Sport Clips is proud to support the blood collection efforts of the Red Cross on a national level,” said Amanda Palm, corporate communications manager of Sport Clips. “There is always a need to maintain the blood supply in our country, and a free haircut is a simple way we can thank donors for their lifesaving donation.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities by county:

Washington

Enterprise

Sept. 12: 2-8 p.m. | Enterprise LDS Stake 4th and 5th Ward Building, 620 East Main.

St. George

Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George City offices, 175 E. 200 North.

Sept. 5: 11 a.m to 3 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Sept. 5: 1-7 p.m. | St. George Red Cliffs Stake Center, 1285 N. Bluff Street.

Sept. 8: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Sept. 8: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sun River St. George, 4275 S. Country Club Drive.

Sept. 11: 1-6 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Sept. 15: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Washington

Sept. 13: 1:30-7 p.m. | Buena Vista LDS Stake Center, 860 N. Fairway Drive.

Iron

Cedar City

Sept. 7: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Sharwin Smith Center, 351 W. University Boulevard.

Sept. 7: 1:30-7:30 p.m. | Cedar City Cross Hollow LDS Stake Center, 2830 W. Cody Drive.

Sept. 11: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Sharwin Smith Center, 351 W. University Boulevard.

Kane

Kanab

Sept. 6: 1:30-7 p.m. | Kanab South chapel, 604 S. 100 East.

Emery

Ferron

Sept. 5: Noon to 4:30 p.m. | Emery County Care and Rehab, 455 W. Mill Road.

Huntington

Sept. 7: 1-7 p.m. | Huntington LDS Stake Center, 200 N. Main Street.

Sevier

Salina

Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | North Sevier High School, 350 W. 400 North.

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

