Son injured in Cedar City crash remains in critical condition; family asking for prayers

CEDAR CITY – The family of a 16-year-old high school student and his father both critically injured in a crash have launched a fundraising page to help raise money for medical costs.

The fundraising page identifies the two males as Obie Nef and his father, Darwin Nef, as the parties involved in a collision with a semitractor-trailer Tuesday.

According to the fundraising page, Obie Nef’s injuries include bleeding and swelling of the brain, a broken collarbone and multiple broken ribs. He also suffered facial and pelvis fractures.

The family created a Facebook group to provide updates on the medical status of their loved ones. Obie Nef was reported to still be in critical condition Thursday. His father is stable and recovering but remains in pain. He does not remember the accident, his family posted.

The family is asking for lots of prayers.

Money donated to the fundraising page will be used to help cover the costs of the medical bills as Obie Nef was transported by Life Flight to the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Darwin Nef was taken by helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The crash remains under investigation. However, authorities believe the 16-year-old, who was driving a green BMW, tried to enter state Route 130 from an access road turning left in front of a semi driving southbound on SR-130. The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m Tuesday.

The semi, whose driver was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision, ran over the vehicle, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

Both males were trapped inside the burning BMW when officers arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. Police were able to get the father out of the vehicle but firefighters had to extricate the juvenile.

Darwin and Obie Nef were both taken to the Cedar City Hospital before being transported by Life Flight.

No citations have been issued at this time.

To support the Nef family’s medical costs, visit the fundraising page. Donations are also being accepted at Mountain America Credit Union under the account name of Darwin and Obie Nef. There are no fees for donating at the bank.

