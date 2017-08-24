Collision of car and moped injures two teenagers

Two teen boys were injured and taken to the hospital following a moped-car collision at the intersection of 500 East and 200 South in St. George. The teens, who were riding the moped, were thrown off and injured when they collided with a Kia Optima passing through the intersection, St. George, Utah, Aug. 23, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A collision between a car and a moped Wednesday evening resulted in two teens being transported to the hospital.

Around 6:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 500 East and 200 South in St. George following the collision. What they found were two male teens on the ground next two a yellow and white moped that had had the front of it smashed to pieces.

Nearby was a black Kia Optima with a sizable dent from the impact located in the area of the front passenger door.

The Kia, driven by a 28-year-old woman, had been eastbound on 200 South when she stopped at a stop sign for a short time, yet failed to yield to the northbound moped when she entered the intersection, St. George Police Office Lona Trombley said.

“She stated she stopped but she did not see them until it was too late,” Trombley said.

On the moped were two boys, 17 and 15. The 17-year-old was the driver and the 15-year-old was the passenger.

The teens were thrown from the moped on impact and received “significant injuries,” Trombley said. Both were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The Kia’s driver was subsequently cited for failure to yield after a stop.

The intersection was blocked for around 45 minutes or so as responders dealt with the scene.

The St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.