Police arrest man trafficking large amounts of crystal meth from Las Vegas

ST. GEORGE — Police concluded a lengthy drug investigation with the arrest of a man allegedly bringing in large amounts of crystal methamphetamine to the Mesquite area from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mesquite Narcotics detectives had been investigating 31-year-old Jose Galvez, of North Las Vegas, who was routinely transporting meth to the Mesquite area for distribution, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Mesquite Police Department.

“Throughout the period of the investigation, the suspect had made multiple trips from Las Vegas, each time trafficking a large amount of crystal meth into Mesquite,” police said.

At approximately 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement intercepted Galvez’s drug run, initiating a traffic stop of his vehicle and taking Galvez into custody in Mesquite.

“A search warrant was then executed on the vehicle the suspect had been driving at the time of his arrest, which led detectives to a bag containing one pound of crystal meth, as well as three other smaller packaged bags of meth,” according to the statement.

Galvez was arrested and charged with five felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine along with four felony counts of selling meth.

Due to the felony charges, Galvez was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

