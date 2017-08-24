WATCH: Officials release video of armed Utah bank robbery, seeking the public’s help

ST. GEORGE — Authorities released video Thursday of an armed Utah bank robbery in an effort to solicit the public’s help in identifying the suspect who reportedly got away with a substantial amount of money.

Deputies responded to a bank robbery alarm at the Grand Valley Bank located at 92 W. Main in Midway at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Witnesses at the bank reported the suspect brandished a handgun while demanding cash,” Chief Deputy Jared Rigby said in a statement.

Officials said a “substantial amount of money” was stolen but did not specifying the amount.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a gray-colored, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and white shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was wearing black gloves, black sunglasses and a backpack on the front of his chest, along with a blue bandana over the lower-half of his face, officials said. He also draped a folded white towel over part of his head.

“We would greatly appreciate help from the public in identifying the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 435-654-WCSO.

