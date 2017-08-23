Police asking public’s help in locating runaway teens

Ricky Allen Aldrich and Bryce Lindahl were reported to have run away Aug. 23, 2017. The St. George Police Department is asking for the public's aid in located them. | Composite image. Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Police is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway juveniles.

Ricky Allen Aldrich, 17, and Bryce Allen Lundahl, 16.

According to police, the last time Aldrich’s parents saw him was Tuesday around noon. He and Lundahl a reported to be traveling in a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Utah license plated marked AE76U that also has faded stickers on the back.

Aldrich is also believed to be with another runaway juvenile, Bryce Lundahl.

Description of Aldrich

Age: 17

Height: 5 foot 11 inches

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Sex: Male

Weight: 155 pounds

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

Description of Lundahl

Age : 16

Height: 5 foot 10 inches

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Sex: Male

Weight: 160 pounds

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

Anyone with information concerning Aldrich and Lindahl’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P020588 for Aldrich and 17P020619 for Lundahl when calling.

Ed. note: This post was updated to include additional information regarding Bryce Lundahl.

