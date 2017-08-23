Police asking public’s help in locating runaway teens

Written by Mori Kessler
August 23, 2017
Ricky Allen Aldrich and Bryce Lindahl were reported to have run away Aug. 23, 2017. The St. George Police Department is asking for the public's aid in located them. | Composite image. Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News
Ricky Allen Aldrich was reported to have run away Aug. 23, 2017. The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in located him. | Posting courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Police is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway juveniles.

Ricky Allen Aldrich, 17, and Bryce Allen Lundahl, 16.

According to police, the last time Aldrich’s parents saw him was Tuesday around noon. He and Lundahl a reported to be traveling in a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Utah license plated marked AE76U that also has faded stickers on the back.

Aldrich is also believed to be with another runaway juvenile, Bryce Lundahl.

Description of Aldrich

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5 foot 11 inches
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Sex: Male
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Build: Thin
  • Complexion: Fair

Description of Lundahl

  • Age
    Bryce Allen Lundahl was reported to have run away Aug. 23, 2017. The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in located him. | Posting courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge

    : 16

  • Height: 5 foot 10 inches
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Sex: Male
  • Weight: 160 pounds
  • Build: Thin
  • Complexion: Fair

Anyone with information concerning Aldrich and Lindahl’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P020588 for Aldrich and 17P020619 for Lundahl when calling.

Ed. note: This post was updated to include additional information regarding Bryce Lundahl.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

2 Comments

  • Matt August 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    His name is Bryce Lundahl, not Bryce Lindahl

    • Paul Dail Paul Dail August 24, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      Matt, thank you for bringing that to our attention. Looks like the typo happened when the additional information was added. It has been remedied. Hopefully this article will help in the search for these two young men.

Leave a Reply