Police asking public’s help in locating runaway teens

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Police is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway juveniles.
Ricky Allen Aldrich, 17, and Bryce Allen Lundahl, 16.
According to police, the last time Aldrich’s parents saw him was Tuesday around noon. He and Lundahl a reported to be traveling in a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Utah license plated marked AE76U that also has faded stickers on the back.
Aldrich is also believed to be with another runaway juvenile, Bryce Lundahl.
Description of Aldrich
- Age: 17
- Height: 5 foot 11 inches
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
- Sex: Male
- Weight: 155 pounds
- Build: Thin
- Complexion: Fair
Description of Lundahl
- Age
: 16
- Height: 5 foot 10 inches
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Hazel
- Sex: Male
- Weight: 160 pounds
- Build: Thin
- Complexion: Fair
Anyone with information concerning Aldrich and Lindahl’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P020588 for Aldrich and 17P020619 for Lundahl when calling.
Ed. note: This post was updated to include additional information regarding Bryce Lundahl.
