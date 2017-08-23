Letter to the Editor: What should we do with historical statues in public places?

Used for illustration purposes, this December 2012 file photo shows a Confederate-themed statue being removed from Dixie State College (now Dixie State University), St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2012 | Photo by Chris Caldwell, St. George News

OPINION — There is currently a passionate debate going on over the removal of historical statues from public places. After considering both sides of this issue I feel there’s a fairly simple, common sense solution to guide our decision making.

When a statue is located in a place of honor, like a public park or in front of a government building, we need to assess why the person is being so honored.

In the case of Washington or Jefferson, although they were slave holders, we are not honoring them for this reason but for their invaluable contributions to starting our country. However, why would we honor a general of the Confederacy, a group of states which succeeded from the US and fought a war against it.

These statues have a legitimate place as art and history but not in a place of honor. That said, the rule of law must be followed and mobs should not be allowed to destroy them. The police need to do their jobs.

Peaceful protests and political discussion should get our leaders to see this and legally move these statues to places where they can be viewed for their historical and artistic value by those who choose to do so.

Written by MARK S. BOROWIAK, Hurricane, Utah.

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews