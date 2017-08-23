Letter to the Editor: What should we do with historical statues in public places?

OPINION — There is currently a passionate debate going on over the removal of historical statues from public places. After considering both sides of this issue I feel there’s a fairly simple, common sense solution to guide our decision making.
When a statue is located in a place of honor, like a public park or in front of a government building, we need to assess why the person is being so honored.
In the case of Washington or Jefferson, although they were slave holders, we are not honoring them for this reason but for their invaluable contributions to starting our country. However, why would we honor a general of the Confederacy, a group of states which succeeded from the US and fought a war against it.
These statues have a legitimate place as art and history but not in a place of honor. That said, the rule of law must be followed and mobs should not be allowed to destroy them. The police need to do their jobs.
Peaceful protests and political discussion should get our leaders to see this and legally move these statues to places where they can be viewed for their historical and artistic value by those who choose to do so.
Written by MARK S. BOROWIAK, Hurricane, Utah.
8 Comments
OK, first off, the people who get all butt hurt and bent out of shape over history, need to grow up. Look, history is just that, a history of what happened. Not what some people wish had happened.
As far as destroying statues of any kind, unless they are the property of those destroying them, then the people destroying them are criminals, committing vandalism. Now the cops may, or may not decide to do their jobs and arrest these criminals. But they are criminals, non the less. They aren’t patriots, they aren’t people who are trying to get things changed, they are criminals. I’ll say it again slowly. If you vandalize property that is not yours, you are a c r i m i n a l, and should be treated as such.
If you have a legitimate problem, with a statue or anything else that is on display, there are legal remedies to address this. If you decide to take the law into your own hands, you are, (guess what,) a CRIMINAL.
I am a Dixie Rebel, and proud of it! I’ve never oppressed anybody, I’ve never owned a slave, or treated anyone of any race with disrespect, just because of their race. (This includes not only race, but religion and sexual orientation.) But I am still, and always will be, a Dixie Rebel.
Agreed
Maybe we should put up a monument to the Mountain Meadows massacre folks. Such a proud moment for the Mormons. It’s history of what happened, not what people wish happened, well except for Brigham Young.
We should leave historical statues in public because they are historal statues.
Well written Mark. I couldn’t agree more. It is to bad most people aren’t as level headed as you.
I agree, Mark. The liberal snowflakes don’t realize the slippery slope they’re starting (not that they generally have the intellectual honesty to push things down that slope consistently). New York (city and state) was named after the biggest slaver in our nations history. Should it be renamed? Margaret Sanger was an absolute monster, should Planned Parenthood that she started be shut down? (YES, actually, but not just because it was named after her, but because of what it is)
We need a good “summer” in the US to melt away all the snowflakes, without the artificial refrigeration to preserve them, currently being supplied by universities, the media, the government, and lots of funding by people like George Soros.
This letter covered all of the bases. Good job, Mark.
But, please let the triggering and justification of felonious behavior commence.
Rewriting history is a neverending pursuit of the world’s governments. This current controversy over statues only makes me chuckle a little. I mean, I just don’t care about historical statues. I see one and I’m like, “Oh, a statue, I wonder who it is? Or do I?” as I’m passing by and forgetting about it.
But here’s an idea anyway, since so many minorities and liberals have their panties in a wad over statues these days:
Trigger Warnings! The streets leading to the statues will have signs warning approaching motorists of the possibility they may be triggered. The race, gender, religion, politics, or sexual orientation of those who may be offended by, let’s say, a Brigham Young statue, will be listed on the sign. “Attention! Trigger Warning! The Statue Located 100 Yards Ahead May Be Considered Offensive By: Anti-Polygamists, Non-Mormon Christians, or Homosexuals.” Then, of course, the motorists could take a different route altogether.
Or…they could just stay on their current route and try, against all odds, to hold that triggered feeling deep inside and not let it manifest itself in the form of a riot, or the defacing of the offending statue. They could try to remember that the statue isn’t for them, it’s for people who respect and like Brigham Young. They could try to remember that it is only a statue and can’t actually come to life and marry all their sisters. They could remain calm and accept that there are other people on the planet who don’t agree with them about every little thing.
Or again, they could take that different route. Problem solved. You’re welcome.