Celebrate National Park Service’s 101st birthday with fee-free day

ST. GEORGE — To celebrate the 101st birthday of the National Park Service, entry fees to national parks and monuments across the nation are being waived Friday.

Other fee-free days in the nation’s national parks this year are the following:

Sept. 30 – National Public Lands Day.

Nov. 11-12 – Veterans Day Weekend.

In Utah, the national parks that will waive entrance fees on the above 2017 dates include the following:

Several activities near Bryce Canyon National Park, including the “Canyon 2 Canyon” bike ride and the “Bryce Canyon Fly-in and Car Show,” will be held this weekend to coincide with the fee-free day Friday.

Ruby’s Inn, the closest lodging to Bryce Canyon National Park, is offering special late summer discounts on rooms as well.

The discount runs through Aug. 31, and includes 30 percent off each additional night after one night at the regular rates. Ruby’s Inn provides shuttles directly to viewpoints in Bryce Canyon, making Ruby’s the perfect gateway to enjoy Bryce Canyon National Park.

“Because of the relationship we have with Bryce Canyon and the Parks Service, we want to be a part of the birthday celebration,” Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn, said. “We also want visitors to experience Bryce Canyon’s beauty. Coming to Bryce Canyon during August is the perfect time because the summer crowds are dying down and the weather is cooling.”

In Arizona, participating national sites include the following:

In Nevada, the participating national sites include:

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not apply to fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Feb. 20 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Guests who take advantage of the fee-free day in the national parks and monuments are encouraged to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #Parks101.

Additional information about the National Park Service, including the celebration of its 101st birthday, can be found online.

