2 injured when semi plows over vehicle

CEDAR CITY – A 16-year-old male driver and an adult male passenger were both airlifted to Salt Lake City Tuesday after a semitractor-trailer ran over their vehicle.

The semi was driving south on state Route 130 toward an Interstate-15 exit when the driver of the a BMW sped up to make a left-hand turn from 1600 North Access Road on to SR 130, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

The vehicle turned in front of the semi, which was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash. The cab of the semi ran over the vehicle, Womack said.

“The semi tried to swerve to avoid the accident but she couldn’t avoid it,” Womack said. “And she was carrying a full load so there was no way she could stop in time.”

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. where they found the BMW on fire and its occupants trapped inside. Police safely pulled the passenger out after suppressing the flames. However, Cedar City firefighters had to extricate the driver by cutting his door off of the small-passenger vehicle.

Both males were severely injured and transported to Cedar City Hospital where two Life Flight helicopters were waiting to fly them to Salt Lake City. The driver and passenger were also confirmed to be locals to the area. The semi driver was not injured in the incident.

The identities of those involved in the incident is not being released at this time.

Womack did not have additional information on the extent of their injuries or their status Tuesday night.

No citations have been issued, Womack said.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Enoch Police, Cedar City Police and Fire, Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross all assisted on scene.

