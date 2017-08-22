News short: Man shot at while inside truck

ST.GEORGE – A man shot at while sitting in his truck escaped injury when a bullet crashed through his windshield Tuesday.

An unknown suspect fired a round through the middle of the windshield, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said, adding that no injuries were reported.

St. George Police were dispatched at around 5 p.m. to Vasa Fitness located at 484 Mall Drive on reports an individual had been shot. However, authorities believe the shooting actually occurred near Smiths Marketplace on Mall Drive, Giles said.

At the time of publication, police did not have a suspect in custody and very little information was available. The incident remains under investigation.

