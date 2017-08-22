On the EDge: The Dixie myth

OPINION – There’s a reason why Southern Utah’s Dixie has such pitiful diversity numbers.
The notion that the area was given the nickname simply because of its warm climate and cotton-growing history is myth.
The man dispatched to help settle the region that would become known as Utah’s Dixie in 1857, Robert Dockery Covington, was not sent as a result of spiritual revelation or divine inspiration, he was sent to replicate the cotton industry of the Old South. It would give the Mormon settlers a cut of the lucrative trade that was in jeopardy as the nation crept ever-closer to the Civil War.
He was, according to historians cited in an archived 2012 Salt Lake Tribune story, sent because he and his father had run what historians have described as a “large successful plantation” growing cotton and tobacco in Noxubee County, Mississippi, where he served as a slave overseer. Antagonists and apologists have a divided view on Covington, who has, needless to say, become a controversial figure in Southern Utah history.
The cotton enterprise eventually collapsed, however the region would retain the moniker Utah’s Dixie.
Despite the romanticism and lore, the Dixie of the Old South was not a kinder, gentler or honorable place.
It was the name given to the 11 Southern states that seceded from the Union in 1860-’61 to go to war with the United States.
It was a defiant place where resentment towards the federal government was fever-pitched.
It was an arrogant place where landowners thought they could establish a nation unto itself based on an economy of cotton and tobacco.
It was a sorrowful place where slavery was allowed to flourish and human beings, torn from their mother soil, were raped, beaten and shackled to a grueling existence only death could relieve.
Some plantation owners and farmers offered a degree of humanity, feeding their slaves well, giving them adequate clothing, educating a few – mostly to teach them to read the Bible as a step in their forced conversion to Christianity.
The harsh reality, of course, was that no matter how well they were fed, how nice their clothing, how much literacy they attained, they were still slaves, entrapped by a life of enforced servitude.
Although there were few slaves in Utah, racism was a part of the culture, particularly when President Brigham Young of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declared in 1847 that African-Americans could not participate in temple ordinances, including the endowment ritual, celestial marriage and family sealing. The men were also banned from holding the priesthood. It was an edict that remained in effect until 1978.
Through all of this, the connection to the Old South was strong in Southern Utah where the schools in Iron and Washington counties would put on annual minstrel shows, with the supposedly educated faculty and administration decked out in black-face makeup entertaining the community. There were statues erected at the college to honor the Confederacy. It was common to see large Confederate flags flying over businesses across the region. The St. George mayor, between giving cheerleader speeches about the “Dixie Spirit,” would lead crowds in singing “Are You From Dixie?” We’ve got Dixie High School, Dixie State University and a plethora of businesses with Dixie in their titles. Until 2005, the college athletic teams were known as the Dixie Rebels.
So, is it a surprise to learn that the African-American population in Iron and Washington counties is a pitiful 0.6 percent? Is it any wonder why the Hispanic population sits at just under 10 percent? Is it a shock to learn that 2.2 percent of the DSU students are of African-American descent and 9.3 percent with Hispanic heritage?
Would you want to live, work or attend school where the numbers are so stacked against you?
If you come from Southern Utah, you are, undoubtedly white and firmly entrenched in the culture and customs.
You have not been exposed to diverse groups of people because, well, people of color just don’t come here in large numbers.
You will argue that if somebody doesn’t like it, if a person doesn’t go along with all the Dixie references, they should go back to where they came from because they are not welcomed here.
You would also be horribly ignorant of the fact that other people’s feelings matter as well, that just because something doesn’t offend you doesn’t mean it is not offensive. As we have learned, some people seem to be getting away with incredibly offensive behavior and words right now.
The nation is a racial powder keg with Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis marching on one side and social activists on the other.
Sign me up with the social activists.
There is no room for the KKK or neo-Nazis in my world.
There is no room for oppression or its ugly symbolism in my world.
There is no room for violence and hate.
And, there is no room for specious blanket condemnation that equates those who seek equality FOR OR WITH all with those who preach the hatred of bigotry.
It is incomprehensible to me that, after fighting the Nazi curse and the enduring battle for Civil Rights, we are revisiting this inequity.
The symbols of racism are constant reminders of the shameful behavior that took place in the United States.
Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson certainly have earned a place in our history books, but so have Adolph Hitler and Osama bin Laden who also were military combatants waging war against the United States.
They were important historical figures and we are compelled to study them to try to understand them, to learn from those horrible experiences.
But, neither these historical figures, nor the symbolism that represents them, should be memorialized or honored.
But, that is what happens with the perpetuation of the Dixie myth.
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Ed, again you come off sounding like a leftist fool ! BLM and ANTIFA are hate groups too ? Why did you not mention them?..Because you are a brainwashed Liberal chasing the carrot wherever the MSM tells you to go. History is history . If you erase what happened in the past you are bound to repeat it. Stick with deciding what bathroom you should use.
That is the problem with people like you John, you think we want to erase history, we don’t. Do you think Germany has statues of Adolf Hitler? No, but they still remember it. You just fear change like much of white America. Walk in someones shoes before you judge them. Both sides have bad apples and that will never change. But there is more good in this country than bad. People just have to realize that it isn’t a white knight who will save them, but a multi-colored one.
BLM and Antifa are terrorist hate groups. I don’t have a problem.People like you who are all of a sudden afraid of statues because last week you thought Russia interfered in the election. Keep following that carrot and continue to be a tool of the left.. Ed drank the kool-aid and it looks like you have just about had your fill too. If you are going to talk about hate groups you have to include them all. If you don’t it’s just identity politics. Like i said, the statues were not a problem until the Russian collusion ruse petered out. You just follow wherever the leftist media leads you. I would expect more from a REAL vet..
See my comments below Navy Vet 77
Ed is so angry. Thank you for the blanket assumption that everyone in our community is a narrow minded racist bigot…except of course the few socially progressive elitists who chose to move here for its charm and culture and now want to turn it into the pit they came from. It isn’t hate speech when people are shamed for being white or constantly told that just because they are white they are guilty of the sins of the past just don’t imply that same logic to a person who’s skin isn’t white.
Thanks for the great story Ed! I don’t have any roots here in Southern Utah, but I know enough about its history to know that you are dead on with your story. I enjoy living in Southern Utah, but it is not for the diverse culture I can tell you that for sure. Lucky for my family we are of the Caucasian persuasion, so we don’t have to worry about being shunned except for our lack of religious beliefs. I take my children to places like Las Vegas, SLC, and other places in California and beyond to show them that the world is not a bubble that most think they live in here in Southern Utah. I want my kids to be diverse in every way. Keep fighting the good fight Ed, even if the few narrow minded fools that post reply’s on the website don’t agree with you. The internet doesn’t make you read his stories so just keep watching Fox news and stay in your bubble.
Very interesting history. But, inferring the only reason for secession was slavery is incorrect. There were other reasons beyond slavery for many, including Lee.
Also, suggesting that secessationwas illegal is also incorrect. A good argument can be made that Lincoln violated the law, not the South.
This is no way is meant to suggest I support the evils of slavery, because I do not. But, I do support history and it’s accuracy and reality.
I very seldom read Ed’s columns because sewage is the only thing that comes out of sewer holes. But I read this article. It only confirmed my above statement. Ed is probably a nice guy. I don’t know maybe he is bitter and hateful. I’ll just assume that he is nice. But he certainly enjoys being antagonistic to our chosen way of life here in Dixie. Usually, if a gnat bites me I just swat it. In this case, I’ll ignore it. He won’t go away and he will always stir the pot. It’s just his stick is so small it’s hardly noticeable.
We must be doing something right here… St. George has a 39% lower violent crime rate than the rest of Utah and a 61% lower crime rate than the nation. It has a 41% lower property crime rate than the rest of Utah and 30% lower than the rest of the nation. Diversity is irrelevant. A sense of community is more productive. Anyone with a mindset of being community minded and considerate of others can get along. It is only those who force their lifestyle on others that make a community unpleasant. Too many forget that our rights stop with us. We have no right to force others to endure or enjoy our mindset. Our society has become riddled with screaming demanding toddlers instead of adults who exemplify respectful co-existance and self-sufficiency. And isn’t that a point of being an adult… to be a good example of civilized behavior?
How are those statistics related to the moniker Dixie and the demographics issue Ed discusses (in a very problematic way)? I ask ad I doubt you think they are related but that is the topic at hand.
I think we all know there are benefits and successes of the region. But I wager those are related to concrete actions of citizens and government not because of the name Dixie. Correct?
If so, can those benefits continue to exist in a region that choices to abandon the nickname Dixie? I think so. If you think not, then what does that say about the area and people? I personally think the values are work of locals is stronger than some name and if anything constantly being associated with that dark past is a speed bump.
Ed, I missed the point of your article. Are you saying that because we have low percentages of minorities we must be racist?
I have no interest in white-washing history (for the snowflakes here that phrase has zero to do with race or skin color), but in present day Washington County the blacks and hispanics I know are readily welcomed and accepted in our neighborhood and community. We’ve welcomed them, not run them off. I’m sure the percentages will increase over time.
I want to be judged for the content of my character, not the state of the world in the 1800’s.
Out of curiosity, what do you think New York (city and state) should be renamed to? It was, after all, named after a slave trader.
Ed, You have your figures right but you have again used them as a liberal would to mislead people into believing that you spout the truth but when you look at the facts, you again spit out crap. The truth is this with your figures used. In the whole state of Utah the minority rates are as follows:
Utah has 2.33 million non-Hispanic whites, making up 81.6 percent of the population. The next largest group is Latinos, with 393,267 people, or 13.8 percent of the population. Asians account for 3.1 percent of the Utah population; American Indians, 2.2 percent; blacks, 1.8 percent; and Pacific Islanders, 1.4 percent.Jun 13, 2013.
Now when you read this, though outdated. Most of the minorities will migrate to areas with more job possibilities. YOU will find more MINORITIES living up north than down here in the south. However, There has been a steady growth coming for the minorities too the DIXIE area. Your opinion of Dixie is wrong. Dixie to the southern people is a fictional place of peace and tranquility. There is proof of this. Search it out. Its just like the Mormons looking for a Zion. Nothing wrong or raciest in using the wordage of Dixie. But Again, You were not raised here but came here because its better than where you were living before. I am a transplant (moved here in 1978) and I will take this place over anything given in California. You like living here based on the values of the people living here over all. Many of which have the Dixie Spirit. Quit lying and trying to change something good into something bad based on false impressions and false numbers. YOU write for a living. You tell only our side of things for a living. YOU do not study or make a living on the science of migrating populace. I DO. As a Realtor for 30 years and having spent 25 of those years in the St. George area as a practicing Realtor. I know who comes and goes in this area and why. I make a living doing so. And what this article of yours does is nothing more than RACE BAITING the populace and try to stir up trouble where there is none. This article of yours is crap and is filled with false impressions and false data. AGAIN—FAKE NEWS.
First, Ed’s piece isn’t intended to be news as is explicit in its placement in the opinion section. Its an interpretation of current affairs so the #fakenews response is irrelevant.
Out of curiosity, did you grow up in Southern Dixie (not Utah)? It seems not if you can write it off simply as a “fictional place of peace and tranquility”. Plenty of people equate Dixie with the states of the confederacy and see it as a real place with a real history and real culture. We can’t ignore those realities with a simple, manufactured nostalgia of “peace and tranquility” without expecting constant criticisms.
The south has been battling for its identity for a century. But at the end of the day most moderate southerners (yes, they exist and in large numbers) have abandoned the Dixie moniker because of its painful and complex history that stands in stark contrast to the fictional realm of “peace and tranquility”. Words and myths constituted by them matter and the myth of Dixie is inherently tarnished by the reality of the historic place.
People across the world are constantly challenged to change their icons, language and statues when confronted with their past failures. Will Southern Utah live up to the same challenge? Will a region that named teams “rebels” and “redmen”, who dressed up in black face until very recently own that the name and fictional place hold no water compared to the autracities of the south and its real racial legacy? Those legacies aren’t isolated to the south given the examples I provided.
Talking honestly about race and its impact is not race baiting. Ed’s tone was definitely aggressive and I believe problematic. We know head on assaults more often than not galvanize existing views.
So I ask, is Southern Utah able to maintain its sense of community and purpose without referencing a past that was never tranquil and peaceful for minorities? I think so. Its pretty simple to change names without losing history. Its also easy to remove statues without losing the history and culture modern citizens project onto them. Its possible to do that and its often needed to honor the diverse communities of our country. I think that aligns with the true, deeper values I hear espoused by residents of the region.
P.S. Too NAVY_VET_77——————Its nice you take your children to Las Vegas and California to keep them from being in a bubble socially. Why do you raise your children here?? I lived and went to School in Californian during the heights of Racial tension back in 1977. I was beat up for being white, I was hit and abused by school children because I had a different belief, and because of my color. My last day in 8th grade as I was cleaning out my locker, I was set upon by 6 black kids and beat up due to me being by myself and white. My father at that time gave up a great job and moved us here in UTAH so that I would not have to fear school itself. Yes, there is a majority of White people, but we as a whole do not treat minorities to the best of our knowledge and way of life with disrespect. A recent study showed that the white communities is the most trusted communities to live in and be treated well by Asians, Blacks, and Hispanics. You want to teach your children. Than move back to California and try the school system for your kids and or grand kids and see if they miss the Dixie way of life here in ST. George.
First of all, this area is not suffering from a lack of diversity. Since when did “diversity” come to represent something categorically positive? It is neither a positive or negative word, merely a quantifier.
I am just fine with my community being white. That doesn’t mean I hate Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians. It just means I’m white, I grew up in a white community, I have always lived in white communities, I tend to socialize almost exclusively with white people, and I’m very comfortable in a mostly-white or all-white community. I don’t see a problem with that.
A few representatives of other races and cultures doesn’t bother me in the slightest. I welcome it. But factually, the reason this community is so nice, to me, and to many others, is because it represents MY ideals, MY values, which are all based in white suburban culture. If St. George ever becomes a “diverse” area, in which whites are not the predominant voice, then I’ll move. I’m not asking for any accommodations, I will move to where I’m comfortable.
So you can have your diversity, Ed. It’s everywhere, you don’t need to drive far to find the diverse community you seem to want so badly. I personally hope, though, that this particular opinion piece receives as lukewarm a reception as possible by the fine citizens of St. George, who are doing just fine the way things are, thank you very much.
Southern Utah (Dixie) is about as diverse as Beverly Hills, Marin County and the Hamptons. Why don’t you trash them next week. You’d probably move to one of these diverse communities if you could afford it. Then you could spew your hypocrisy from the security of your walled compound like the other liberal elites.
Well let me gues Ed is a white guy that has retreated from “the big city” to a small more remote city where he can prance and spout off rhetoric he knows nothing about( being a minority) and seem to be knowledgeable by the lowly locals. WELL YOUR NOT. Some of us have been outside the confines as you see it of our community,we know what the real world is like we know real people who have taken the opportunitys given them in this great country and made something of themselves in stead of walering in pity and dwelling upon the past we even know others like yourself whom instead of useing history as a learning tool as has been done by intelligent peoples throughout history you whine and point fingers, find blame and demand retribution. Move on man move forward not back be positive be productive be useful or be quiet
Ignoring Ed’s inflammatory rhetoric for one second….
Do you personally think Dixie is a positive, productive, and useful moniker for the area given the darker legacy the term has? If not, then why does the area hold onto it? Is there not a better way to identify itself in the modern world?
The best thing that could happen after one of Ed’s rants is to follow it with ZERO comments.
Don’t feed the Troll. Maybe he’ll go away.