T-bone collision rolls pickup, obstructs traffic

ST. GEORGE — A morning collision between a pickup and an SUV Monday led to the pickup being rolled over onto its top and traffic slowed for about 45 minutes.

St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said a 2001 red Ford Ranger was eastbound on 700 South and ran a red light at the intersection of 400 East.

“The driver told me he was looking for an address,” Hale said.

A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer traveling north on 400 East was just starting to come through the intersection at the same time. Hale said the Chevy t-boned the Ford on the passenger door and rolled the vehicle over on its top.

SGPD Officer Jeremy Needles was first on scene about 9:50 a.m., Hale said, and called for help because the driver seemed trapped. While the St. George Fire Department was en route, the driver of the Ford was able to free himself from the seat belt he was wearing and climb out one of the windows.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, and no injuries were reported. Traffic was slowed for about 45 minutes and briefly detoured around the wreck while tow and clean up crews cleared the street.

Hale said the driver of the Ford pickup was issued a citation for not obeying a traffic signal.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

