Police seek information after 2 pharmacy burglaries occur minutes apart

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are looking for information in connection with two pharmacy burglaries reported 38 minutes apart in the early morning hours Monday.

At 4:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to an alarm activation at Professional Park Pharmacy located at 736 S. 900 East, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

Once on scene, officers approaching the building came upon a shattered door that served as the main entrance to the complex. Once inside, they found the interior glass door also shattered.

Officers also found cash lying in the driveway, Trombley said, and were able to determine that cash and medication were removed from the property in a burglary. Detectives were then called out to process the scene and conduct an investigation.

At 5:11 a.m. officers responded to another alarm activation at Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy located at 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 104, Trombley said, and once on scene, officers found the pharmacy’s rear entrance door open.

Police determined that the suspect(s) entered the business through a glass window on the east end of the complex and possibly left the rear door ajar as they fled.

The initial investigation showed that cash was allegedly stolen from the business, and detectives were called in to process and investigate the scene.

Five days earlier in Washington City, a burglary was reported at the Stucki Family Pharmacy on Telegraph, where officers were dispatched to an alarm activation Wednesday at 2:45 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found the entrance door to the business apparently pried open and determined that medication and other property was allegedly taken.

A connection between the three incidents is unconfirmed at this time, and the report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Authorities are seeking information regarding this incident and have asked for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information about the suspect(s) or crime is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300, referencing Incident No. 17P020411 for the Professional Park Pharmacy and 17P020412 for Blue Sparrow Pharmacy.

Ed. note: On first publish of this report, the addresses for the pharmacies were incorrectly stated. Report revised to correct the addresses.

