Letter to the Editor: We must resist the neo-Nazi terrorists

OPINION — America tolerated neo-Nazi terrorists in Charlottesville. You can’t describe them as anything else. They displayed swastikas. They said “Jews will not replace us.” They chanted “blood and soil.” Some used Heil Hitler salutes. And like Islamic terrorists in Europe, they drove a car into a crowd with the intent to kill – and were successful.
Many of us want to resist neo-Nazis, but resisting is so taxing. Going to rallies takes time and energy. Donating to charities costs money. Calling your congressman takes effort.
But this is that cost of resisting neo-Nazis: We each have to do what we can. If you can physically show up at a rally or march, do it. If you can donate, do it. Even if all you can do is share anti-hate messages on social media, do it.
It’s hard. I know. But this is how we resist neo-Nazis.
Our grandparents and great-grandparents fought a war against the Nazis. More than 60 million people died. And at the end of that war, our forefathers said “never again.” Remember that oath. It’s ours to carry.
Written by TRACIE PARRY, West Valley City, Utah.
Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.
I’d ask this TRACIE PARRY when she last encountered a group of “neo-nazis”. If she took the time to fly all the way back east to one of those parades to “battle neo-nazis” then I’d say I respect the effort, but assuming she did not, this just sounds like whining for the sake of whining. I’ve never encountered any “neo-nazi” groups in UT, and I’m a “utah native”.
maybe she’s a “facebook warrior”, “battling neo-nazis one facebook post at a time”, saving us all from the evil! imagine…
The only neo-Nazis that most people have ever seen are those in the 1980 movie “The Blues Brothers”. LOL As portrayed in that movie, neo-Nazis are predominately a very small fringe group of emasculated nutjobs.
In contrast, most people have recently seen numerous instances of violent left-wing fascists in this country, intimidating and violently attacking those who dare to not align with their worldview.
antifa, blm , kkk, white supemacists and all the others are just the same as your neo nazi terrorists, antifa is the most fascist of them all…and all must be ignored , not one of them is justified in any of this crap..
Yep!
Some good points Tracie. FREEDOM IS NEVER FREE! As a nation we must never let our guard down.
I also agree with John. There are currently many “hate” groups in America. How do we discern who they are? I would say if they are screaming, yelling and beating someone they probably belong to a hate group. If they are terrifying to be around they are probably a terrorist. Terror and hate are not limited to any particular race. Actually, if you read the Bible literally, there is only one race. Interesting!
And there you have it, the bible is the problem.
For you ignorant, naive leftists: I’d encourage you to research into what groups are actually behind the mass migration of muslims into europe and in effect responsible for all the terrorism, mass murder, and crime that the muslim invaders bring. A hint for you: the driving force is not muslims themselves. They dream of doing the same to the US. They’re already putting it into effect. Research into what mass importation of muslims is doing to canada. It will not be pretty.
Provide the proof of your claim.
Go find it yourself if you can pull your head out of the sand and clean your eyes of the dust so that you may see what id plainly in front of you.
News. You don’t see it if you’re watching MSM i.e. CNN, MSNBC, Fox, ABC etc. etc. etc. or reading rags life Media Matters, HuffyPost, NYT, WAPO. Proof is everywhere. Look and see. My guess is you are a progressive; you people find it tough to accept facts and what is in front of your face.