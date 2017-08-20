Letter to the Editor: We must resist the neo-Nazi terrorists

OPINION — America tolerated neo-Nazi terrorists in Charlottesville. You can’t describe them as anything else. They displayed swastikas. They said “Jews will not replace us.” They chanted “blood and soil.” Some used Heil Hitler salutes. And like Islamic terrorists in Europe, they drove a car into a crowd with the intent to kill – and were successful.

Many of us want to resist neo-Nazis, but resisting is so taxing. Going to rallies takes time and energy. Donating to charities costs money. Calling your congressman takes effort.

But this is that cost of resisting neo-Nazis: We each have to do what we can. If you can physically show up at a rally or march, do it. If you can donate, do it. Even if all you can do is share anti-hate messages on social media, do it.

It’s hard. I know. But this is how we resist neo-Nazis.

Our grandparents and great-grandparents fought a war against the Nazis. More than 60 million people died. And at the end of that war, our forefathers said “never again.” Remember that oath. It’s ours to carry.

Written by TRACIE PARRY, West Valley City, Utah.

