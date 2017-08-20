Traffic Advisory: Semi rollover causes miles of traffic backup on southbound I-15 in Nevada

A semitractor-trailer sits on its side following a rollover on southbound Intestate 15 in Nevada near mile marker 61, causing traffic backup in the area, Aug. 20, 2017 | Photo courtesy Nevada Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Travelers heading through Nevada on southbound Interstate 15 near North Las Vegas can expect delays as congestion eases following a crash that occurred in the area early Sunday.

A semitractor-trailer loaded with hay rolled on southbound I-15 at mile marker 61 at 5 a.m. PST, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesperson Chealsea Stuenkel said.

Traffic was backed up for several miles as it took responders nearly 12 hours to clear the semi from the road.

As of approximately 4:30 p.m. PST, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced that the road is cleared, but it will still take some time for the congestion to clear up and allow traffic to flow again.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

