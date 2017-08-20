Police: Driver of minivan hits 7-year-old who ran into road without looking first

Emergency personnel respond following an auto-pedestrian collision at the intersection of West Bloomington Drive and Marigold Way in St. George, Utah, Aug. 20, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A young boy was sent to the hospital Sunday evening after he was hit by a minivan whose driver did not have time to react when the child ran into the roadway without looking for traffic, police said.

St. George Police were dispatched to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of West Bloomington Drive and Marigold Way.

Police arrived to find the injured 7-year-old boy being tended to by bystanders and medical personnel from Gold Cross ambulance and St. George Fire Department, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

“He had a laceration to his head and was scraped up and kind of shaken up from the incident,” Holmes said of the boy.

“From what we understand, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Bloomington Drive,” Holmes said. “When it was crossing the intersection on Bloomington Drive, a boy ran in-between two cars and headed south into the roadway without looking.”

According to police estimates, the man driving the minivan was going between 10 and 15 mph and slammed on his brakes when he noticed the boy but still hit the child.

“The driver of the minivan was driving under the speed limit and was alert to what was going around him,” Holmes said. “He just didn’t have time to react with the boy so suddenly running out into traffic like that.”

The driver immediately stopped and got out to help the boy.

“He had his whole family in the car with him,” Holmes said of the driver, “and they were all pretty shaken up as well.”

The boy was alert and talking following the collision, and he was able to get up and run out of the street after being hit.

His mother transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

“We did not see that the driver of the minivan was at fault in the accident, thus a citation was not issued to him,” Holmes said. “The 7-year-old boy from our investigation looks like he is at fault for the accident.

“We just hope he can continue on in his recovery and be out playing like a normal 7-year-old boy shortly.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

