Southern Utah University to throw eclipse viewing party in Cedar City

August 19, 2017
An eclipse of the sun. Undated. | Stock image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — For the first time in the history of the United States, a total solar eclipse will occur exclusively over the continental U.S. on Monday.

Read more: Total Solar Eclipse: Are you ready for this once in a lifetime opportunity?

Map of the 2017 solar eclipse totality. Undated. | Stock photo, St. George News

Celebrating this rare occurrence, Southern Utah University is co-sponsoring a free viewing event at Main Street Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday.

The eclipse will start around 11:20 a.m. but officials recommend viewers come earlier to avoid missing any of the action.

Other event sponsors include Cedar City Library in the Park, SUU Ashcroft Observatory and the Southern Utah Space Foundation.

There will be a solar telescope, games, treats and solar glasses handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

Event details

  • What: “Eclipse Viewing Party.”
  • When: Monday, August 21, beginning at approximately 9 a.m.
  • Where: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City.
  • Details: Free.

  • knobe August 19, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Everyone does know that None of Utah gets any of the total solar eclipse , right ?

