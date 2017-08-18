Mero Moment: Is Donald Trump a racist?

OPINION — Is Donald Trump a racist? No, he is a New Yorker. Trump is an equal opportunity offender. He’s not a racist. Being a racist requires ideology. Trump is transactional. He’ll take anyone’s money. He’s not racist. He’s a narcissist incapable of caring about anyone unable to please him.
When Trump says he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body or reassures Americans that he is the least racist person they will ever meet, I believe he believes that. Trump is no respecter of persons – not in that good nondiscriminatory Jesus way but in that uncharitable, unsympathetic, unfeeling, uncaring, certainly-not-empathic way.
Think back to when Trump offended the Muslim Gold Star parents, the Khans, suggesting Ghazala Khan stood silently next to her husband at the Democratic convention because, as Muslims, he did not permit her to speak. Compare that to the many moments when Trump’s wife stands silent by his side. He sees no double standard.
He is absolutely consistent in his worldview: Everyone is an object to be manipulated. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s entire moral framework is based on gaming ethics – that is how he runs his businesses and his politics.
As Charlottesville, Virginia, blew up this week from racist tensions, Trump said that “many sides” were responsible for the violence and, in one case, death. When challenged on his statement, Trump doubled-down to clarify that he meant what he said while the sane world waited for Trump to clarify by condemning the white nationalists and them alone.
No doubt Trump is puzzled why so many people did not accept his blanket analysis. He did say that everyone is to blame. In his mind, he was the fairest of all.
Trump’s narcissism prevents him from seeing what regular people see. Decent people know racism when they see it. It was on full display in Charlottesville. Trump is genetically unable to discern these injustices.
Take any number of racist incidents attributed to Trump and his narcissism can explain it all away. He attacked the Muslim Gold Star parents. The narcissist in him thinks, well, they attacked me first. A federal judge ruled against Trump University. Well, of course, he did. The judge is of Hispanic descent and must not like the idea of Trump building a wall. That could be the only reason the judge ruled against him, as he sees it.
Charlottesville was not Trump’s first association with white supremacists. Early in his presidential campaign, racist David Duke endorsed Trump and Trump feigned to not even know who Duke was – except for the fact that Trump had little trouble calling David Duke a racist when Duke vied with Trump for control of the Reform Party nomination for president in 2000.
People earn their worth in Trump’s world and the ones who are worthy are precisely the people who help him get whatever he wants when he wants.
More shocking than Trump’s seeming racism are all of the so-called reasonable people who work for him and counsel with him who continue to defend his displays of narcissism. Watch the clip of General John Kelly at the recent Trump Tower press conference as Kelly watches his boss answer questions about Charlottesville. Kelly is dumbfounded. But what will he do about it? Evidently, nothing. There is no future in calling this boss wrong.
A last word about racism. Many conservatives are now saying that words are not violence. Despite this pathetic attempt to deflect political pressure while defending their standard-bearer, that statement is simply not true.
Evidently, according to the United States Supreme Court, the First Amendment is not absolute. Why is it unlawful to falsely shout fire in a crowded theater? Well, because someone could needlessly get hurt. The same legal principle applies in situations such as Charlottesville, in my opinion. Avowed and proud racists marching in demonstration is permitted but only up to a certain point of expression. Someone needlessly could get hurt. And someone did.
Yes, no ideology is exempt or immune from crossing the line of provocation. In that sense, Trump is correct in casting wide blame (although I am quite sure he doesn’t even know why). But Trump is wrong to suggest that the violence in Charlottesville was the result of many forces. It wasn’t. The violence in Charlottesville was the result of white supremacist racists. If they weren’t demonstrating, at least one human being would still be alive.
I’m Paul Mero. Thanks for listening.
Paul Mero is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
I think your assessment of Trump is accurate. However, you’re leaving out Antifa’s roll in Charlottesville, which was massive and like gasoline on a fire. White nationalism and white supremacy are abhorrent, but they pose very little actual threat to society (to segments of society, no doubt, but not society as a whole). Antifa on the other hand actively wants to destroy our society and be as disruptive as possible in the process. They’ve had quite a bit of success with it in Europe, and their rise in the US is alarming. Unfortunately we’ve spent the last 2 decades raising up a generation that are ripe for their picking, and playing right into their hands as seen on campuses across America in the last year. We call them snowflakes and scoff at their fragility, but the movement that is using them wants to turn all these snowflakes into a very destructive blizzard. To ignore their roll in Charlottesville is a mistake.
AntiFa ? You mean the World War II Veterans children who won’t let their fathers sacrifices be in vain ?
White nationalism and white supremacy are abhorrent And are the Total threat as
they are the thugs with a long long history of violence , arson , lynchings and murder .
Why are You in denial of their long history ?
I fully support the historical roots of the anti-fascist movement and what it stood for then. That sentiment and fight is needed now as much as ever.
However, the AntiFa movement today (starting in the 90’s) has been widely co-opted by the radical left and has become a hatred of conservativism and capitalism and actually supports socialism and even communism (which is massively ironic since you don’t get much more fascist than that). They aggressively and violently shut down any opposing views and shout down anything they don’t agree with (which is a huge and growing list). They have zero interest in civil dialogue. And they’re heavily funded behind the scenes by groups very much opposed to the America that fought in WWII, wanting to replace that with the Europe of today.
The only thing the two have in common is the label. Why are you in denial of what the movement is today?
I’ll say it again: White nationalism and white supremacy are abhorrent. So is the current AntiFa movement.
Knobe, you’ll need to excuse Brian. He suffers from a deficit of information caused by his poorly chosen sources of news. It’s like Obama said (paraphrasing) “I’d hate me too if my only source of information was Fox News.”
Wow…Just wow. We have a Trump expert here. Did you get paid to write an article about your disdain for Donald Trump? How many years of study did you do to come up with such a comprehensive detail of Trump, his behaviors, his desires, his business dealings, and his personal goals? Have you ever set foot in the same room as Donald Trump? Surely you would have to with all this detailed information you have obtained. As an expert on Trump surely you could profit, as you do here, from writing a book on every aspect of his life that you seem to know so much about.
Lets see
“He’s a narcissist incapable of caring about anyone unable to please him.” – you really wanna go there?
“Trump’s narcissism prevents him from seeing what regular people see” – He actually pointed out that racism, and hatred is on both sides.
“his worldview: Everyone is an object to be manipulated” – Surely this could have been in quotes from when you met him personally, and he shared this with you. If not you could have at least let us know the reliable source you used to obtain this information ( you know, he said, she said kinda thing). Or even better, I’m guessing this is your opinion of his opinion.
“Trump’s entire moral framework is based on gaming ethics – that is how he runs his businesses”- Have you ever sat in on a board meeting, or worked for him in any capacity?
This isn’t about Trump, Charlottesville, or politics for me, its about principle. I get tired of all of us (yes me included) using our high horse to belittle others, especially those we don’t know. You lose my respect when you start to place yourself above another like you tried to do in this article. You come off sounding just as bad as the person you are describing, if not worse. Don’t try to sound like a Trump expert unless you really have spent the time and effort to be one. It appears as though you get your information secondhand just like the rest of us, so please don’t try to make Trump or anyone out to be someone they may not be.
I noticed you claim to be a conservative leader in the area, well as a conservative in the area, I can say you wont be leading me anywhere. If you are attempting to change others hearts and minds, please start by showing the good things that exist in all people. I would expect the same if it was Hillary Clinton. The disdain you have for Trump is the same seed of hatred that is found in racism, sexism, and bigotry.
Alt-Right or Anti-Fa, it really doesn’t matter, they’re basically the same types of people and personalities.
The ages for the bulk of both these groups is college age, or under 28 or so. The older ones voted for Obama and still can’t comprehend that Hillary didn’t win.
The others are starting college or have one or two years of indoctrination for their “college experience” from anti-American burned out professors.
All of these pathetic protesters have no idea what they are doing and don’t know any American History whatsoever. It’s just fun being part of a “movement” and doing something with my peeps before we head to Starbucks and be seen doing our community organizer thing.
It won’t be much longer before grownups will have to step in and clean this mess up.
I don’t care that the left sees Trump as racist…..like me , he’s probably fed up with the one-sided racism that exists and is fueled by the left.
There are African Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans, Arab Americans, etc. And then there are “just” Americans. Those that are “just Americans” are White (?).
When I was In Chicago last year, members of Black Lives Matter have passed me on the street and sneered in my direction.
You called me (insert)”racial slurs”, and that’s OK.
But when I call you, “racial slurs” You call me a racist.
You say that whites commit a lot of violence against Blacks, so why are the ghettos the most dangerous places to live?
You have the United Negro College Fund.
You have Martin Luther King Day.
You have Black History Month.
You have Cesar Chavez Day.
You have the NAACP.
You have BET.
* If we had WET (White Entertainment Television) we’d be racists.
* If we had a White Pride Day, you would call us racists.
* If we had White History Month, we’d be racists.
* If we had any organization for only whites to “advance” OUR lives we’d be racists.
We have a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a Black Chamber of Commerce, and then we just have the plain Chamber of Commerce.
Again, the “plain” Chamber of Commerce must be for whites?
A white woman could not be in the Miss Black America pageant, but any color can be in the Miss America pageant. Explain that one?
If we had a college fund that only gave white students scholarships you know we’d be labeled racists.
* There are over 60 openly proclaimed Black Colleges in the US.
Yet if there were “White colleges” THAT would be a racist college.
In the Million Man March, Blacks believed that they were marching for their race and rights.
* If Whites marched for our race and rights, we would be called racists.
You are proud to be black, brown, or whatever…
* But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.
Blacks and Illegals rob us, carjack us, and kill our police officers.
* But, when a white police officer shoots a black gang member or beats up a black drug-dealer running from the law and posing a threat to society, you call him a racist.
I am White and am proud to be White.
But you call me a racist, because the liberal left only sees “racism” from Whites. Remember, the KKK was started by Democrats….
Completely agree. Its like I keep saying people prefer to live among their own racial group. They may come together for employment or schooling, but socially, humans naturally mingle within their own race and prefer it. Leftists think they can craft human nature to be something other than what it is. Ultra-leftists also use the divide and conquer technique to grab power. They need to keep different groups hating each other. That way we can’t come together to oppose them. Historically, it’s not at all a new strategy. The multi-cult makes for nothing but a miserable society. It simply doesn’t work. Forcing groups of people together does not make them like each other… at all.
I didn’t mention the z word this time, but the zionists are the master manipulators behind all this multi-cult plan for society. Their power really is immense. They know that if they destroy social cohesion by creating a fractured multi-cult society that there will be no cohesive group large enough to challenge their power. Sounds pretty fantastical/Orwellian, I know, but this is how our rulers think.
No. he’s not a racist in the term racism is used. We are all racist in a way, I mean, we are all different races. Gov’t forms, employee applications all ask what race you are. Does Trump hate people because they aren’t white? No.
On a different note: if Trump were black, would y’all still hate him?
All of the groups in Charlottesville were hateful racists. But, you only want white racists damned.
Does it bother you only one group had a legal permit?
Does it bother you that a black racist group showed up with masks and clubs.
I suggest Trump is the only one speaking who is not throwing out racism.
Your inaccuracies by omission are just as serious as others by commission. You are discussing this in a biased view.
Your swastika tattoo is showing Craig. Just peeking out of your shirt sleeve.
Suggesting racism because a racist endorsed Trump is beyond poor journalism.
I did not see mention of the Ellis Island award Trump r ceived for his inner city work with black youth or that he was with Rosa Parks and Mohammad Ali. Leaving out facts is the same lying as misrepresenting them.
I am disappointed with your unconstitutional views of the First Amendment. I agree, screaming fire in a crowded theater is logically wrong.
Can you please point me to the wording in the First Amendment allowing the Supreme Court to rule free speech is not absolute?
You are not alone. Far too many people, like you, believe the Court has the right to change the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, though the Bill of Rights are specific rights not granted by the government, therefore in no way can be altered by the government.
There is a legal way to change the Constitution when we agree something is “obvious” or “logical.” It’s called amending it.
Little offends me more than people who do not respect the most amazing document and form of government in the history of the world. And, especially when they refuse to understand a right versus a government granted privilege.
At the point I saw your mistruths about the Constitution, supporting a Court unconstitutionally changing a fundamental right, you lose all credibility.
Our Constitution was written to allow future generations to change it, as needed, by legally amending it. The States no the People decide, not 5 politically appointed Justices.
The three branches of the federal government are employees of the States united. The States (the employer) wrote a contract (The Constitution) assigning specific tasks to the federal government (the employee).
How many business owners do you know who tell the employee to alter their contract as they see fit and then force the employer to comply?
Scalia is one of the very few Justices who actually understood his job without yielding to power hungry fellow Justices.
“The Constitution is not a living organism,” he said. “It’s a legal document, and it says what it says and doesn’t say what it doesn’t say.”
Justices who dismiss this are offensive and are not serving during “times of good behavior.” Further, the lame argument that you must be a “constitutional scholar” to understand the Constitution is just absurd. It’s the damn constitutional scholars who twist and massage the wording of the Constitution to say what they want.
You do a disservice claiming something in the Constitution that is not.
Utahguns…..well said. The scary part is that White people aren’t racist, and yet the white liberals claim that white republicans are, and….that sells out their own race.. and for what? Liberals will sell out their country and pander for votes at the expense of their own race and country. That my friend is the scary part, and finally a President wants to stand up for everyone’s rights and the country…he is racist because he is white? Ever seen on non-racist black or Hispanic? I haven’t because I came from California, and you know how bad that is going there. But, if I bring it up, I am racist, which I am not. I am a realistic and see everyone as equal. But everyone unfortunately has their own agenda.
this is a guy that gets it
KKK, White supremacists, BLM, Nazis, Antifa, Muslim Brotherhood and Black Panthers are all HATE Groups..Defense of any of them means you are part of the problem..